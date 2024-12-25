Celebrate Christmas with Eggnog: A classic festive drink to brighten your holiday season

Christmas isn’t complete without the cozy goodness of eggnog. This festive drink is a holiday classic, loved for its rich texture, sweet flavor, and warm spices. But what exactly is eggnog, and how did it become such a big part of holiday traditions? Let’s dive in and learn how you can make your own this Christmas. Eggnog is a creamy, festive drink that has become a symbol of Christmas celebrations.

Made from milk, cream, sugar, eggs, and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon, eggnog has a rich, custard-like texture and sweet flavor. It can be served cold or warm and is often spiked with alcohol, such as rum, bourbon, or brandy, for an extra festive touch.

Why is eggnog a holiday tradition?



The drink dates back to medieval Europe, where it was enjoyed by the wealthy, and later became popular in North America during the 18th century. Today, it’s a holiday staple, enjoyed by families and friends during Christmas and New Year gatherings.

It is also associated with Christmas due to its indulgent ingredients, which were once considered luxuries. Over time, it became more accessible and a beloved part of holiday traditions. Its rich flavor and warm spices make it the perfect drink for cold winter nights.

Whether served at Christmas parties or enjoyed by the fireplace, eggnog is a nostalgic drink that brings people together. For those who prefer a non-alcoholic version, it’s easy to skip the booze and still enjoy its creamy, festive taste.

How to make this festive drink at home

Making eggnog is simple and fun. Here’s an easy recipe:

Whisk 4 egg yolks with ½ cup sugar until thick.

Heat 2 cups milk, 1 cup cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt over medium heat (don’t boil).

Slowly add the warm milk to the egg yolks while whisking.

Return the mixture to the stove and heat until slightly thickened.

Add ½ cup of rum, bourbon, or brandy (optional). Chill for 2 hours.

Serve with a sprinkle of nutmeg or cinnamon.