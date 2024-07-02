Clink your glasses and celebrate Anisette Day with these cocktail recipes

Finding its origin in the Mediterranean, this aniseed-flavoured liqueur has slightly different variations in each country. On Anisette Day today, understand why this spirit is “widely appreciated for its distinct taste,” explains Deepak Koranga, Beverage Manager, Waikiki, Mumbai. “it's made by first macerating the aniseeds in a neutral spirit to infuse its flavour in the alcohol. The liquid is then distilled to remove the anise seeds and sugar is added to it, which results in a clear or slightly yellowish drink,” he adds. Angeletti - a anise flavoured cookies(Instagram)

The sugar content, says Viresh Mangrule, Beverage Custodian, Elephant & Co, Pune, gives this drink a smoother and sweeter taste compared to dry anise liqueurs like absinthe. It has a strong liquorice taste that is often enhanced with other botanicals or herbs to add complexity.

Wearing different hats

Not just cocktails, Anisette liqueur can be used in your baked goods too, like cookies and cakes. Add a splash of the liqueur into the Angeletti (anisette cookies) dough for a subtle anise flavour.

Anisette liqueur in espresso and biscotti(instagram)

A batch of the traditional biscotti, which refers to cantucci an Italian almond biscuit, can also be whipped up with this spirit. You can also add them to doughnut dough for a subtle anise flavour.

You can add anisette to doughnuts (Instagram)

Drizzle anisette into homemade ice cream or over scoops of vanilla to enhance the treat; add it to custards and puddings for a flavoursome dessert. Looking for a way to elevate your espresso? A splash of anisette can be the answer for those slow mornings or late afternoon pick-me-ups.

Serving Suggestions

On ice: The best way to enjoy Anisette liqueur is neat or on the Rocks so that you can appreciate its liquorice taste.

In a cocktail or two: An excellent spirit to be mixed into drinks, Anisette liqueur adds a sweet and aromatic dimension to a cocktail.

Go simple, silly: A dash of water to the Anisette liqueur can bring out it more complex flavours and aromas

Christmas cheer: Mix anisette into the eggnog or add it to mulled wine and apple cider for a for a festive twist.

Apricot Anise Mimosa recipe

Apricot Anise Mimosa (instagram)

Inputs by Joel Scholtens Lindsay, Mixologist and Liquid Chef, The Blue Bar at Taj Palace, New Delhi

Ingredients

60 ml - Freshly squeezed orange juice

5ml - Anisette

5ml - Homemade Dried Apricot Syrup

Champagne

Method

In a champagne tulip, mix together the anisette, orange juice and apricot syrup

Top with champagne

Garnish with a slice of dehydrated orange, apricot and a star anise

Serve

Anisette Sour recipe

Anisette Sour (Instagram)

Inputs from Viresh Mangrule, Beverage Custodian, Elephant & Co, Pune

Ingredients

60ml Anisette liqueur

20ml Fresh lemon juice

15ml Simple syrup

1 Egg white (optional)

Lemon twist, for garnish

Method:

Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and give it a good shake till it is all mixed together.

Using a fine sieve, strain it into an old-fashioned glass.

Garnish with a lemon twist.