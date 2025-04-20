Menu Explore
Spritz to Sangria: Classic wine cocktails that'll come together in a matter of minutes

ByAalokitaa Basu
Apr 20, 2025 10:19 AM IST

There's nothing like a glass of well-aged wine. But these classic wine-based cocktails are an interesting occasional switch up for an experimental weekend

From Sangrias to Spritz's and Bellinis — this round up of recipes will have you spoilt for choice when it comes to emptying that bottle of wine you've been eyeing!

Red wine sangria to French 75: Wine-based cocktails to switch up your weekend(Photos: Food & Wine)
Red wine sangria to French 75: Wine-based cocktails to switch up your weekend(Photos: Food & Wine)

Red Wine Sangria

Ingredients: Cored skinned and peeled apple - 1/2 medium, rind-on sliced oranges - 1/2 medium, brown sugar - 3 to 4tbsps, orange juice - 3/4 cup (and more to taste), brandy - 1/3 cup, dry red wine - 750ml, ice - 1 cup

Method: Muddle the sugar and fruits in your container of choice. Pour in the remaining ingredients and give it a good mix. Let this ice-steep for a bit before serving it up.

(recipe from Minimalist Baker)

Hugo Spritz

Ingredients: St-Germain - 1/2 ounce, mint sprig - 1, chilled prosecco - 4 ounces, chilled soda water - 1 ounce, mint sprig and lemon wheel for garnishing

Method: Gently muddle a mint sprig and St-Germain in a wine glass. Let this sit for 3 minutes before going in with the other ingredients. Stir and garnish with additional mint sprig and lemon wheel.

(recipe from Liquor)

Bellini

Ingredients: For the peach puree — 4 peeled and pitted ripe peaches; For each cocktail — peach puree - 2 ounces, chilled prosecco - 4 ounces, peach slices and fresh mint for garnishing

Method: Blend the peaches to make the puree. Combine ingredients for each cocktail glass and serve chilled.

(recipe from Love and Lemons)

Rosé French 75

Ingredients: For the Rosé syrup — Rosé wine - 1/2 cup, granulated sugar - 1/2 cup; For the Rosé 75 — gin - 1 ounce, dry vermouth - 1/2 ounce, Rosé syrup - 1/2 ounce, lemon juice - 1/2 ounce, sparkling Rosé wine - 2 ounces, lemon peel for garnish

Method: Make the Rosé syrup by stirring the sugar and wine on a saucepan, on medium heat. Set aside to cool. Combine the ingredients for the French 75, shake and strain and garnish with a lemon peel.

(recipe from Food & Wine)

Rosé Piscine

Ingredients: Dry Rosé - 3 ounces, vodka - 1 ounce, St-Germain - 1/2 ounce, pamplemousse liqueur - 1/4 ounce, soda water - a splash, grapefruit wheel - 1, lemon wheel - 1

Method: Combine all ingredients in a wine glass over cubed ice. Stir and garnish with the wheels.

(recipe from Punch)

Which of these will you be sipping on first?

News / HTCity / HTCity High Spirits / Spritz to Sangria: Classic wine cocktails that'll come together in a matter of minutes
