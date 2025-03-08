Prepping for your Holi bash? Give these no-bloat cocktails a go for a smooth party weekend
We love a good bout of endless parties and bottomless drinking. But with the permanent memories comes the persisting bloat. Give these no-bloat options a try
If you're doing things the right way, the surge of Holi madness should have begun creeping into your psyche already. Just a week from the day of, the sudden parties and get-togethers are set to sky rocket. Now even if you're one of those people who have their wardrobe and looks sorted down to the last detail, an unexpected (or let's be real, expected) bout of bloat can really be a damper on your mood. Well, beat the bloat by sticking to these 3 cocktails which do the job sans the ensuing discomfort and frowns.
Who knows, maybe you'll never go back to your regular bar orders once you acquaint yourself with these!
NorCal Margarita
Ingredients: Juice and pulp of lime - 1, tequila - 2 shots, club soda to taste, zest of 1 lime, salt - 1/4 cup
Method: To make the lime salt, blend the salt and lime zest together and spread on a plate. Use this to coat the rim of the glass after having slightly moistened it. Shake the tequila, lime juice and soda in a shaker with ice and pour over some more ice.
(recipe from Food52)
Black Russian
Ingredients: Vodka - 2 ounces, Kahlua - 1 ounce
Method: Use a mixing glass with ice for this one, stirring the vodka and Kahlua till chilled. Strain into a rock glass over fresh ice.
(recipe from Liquor)
Spicy Pinata
Ingredients: Tequila - 2 parts, pineapple juice - 1 part, jalapeno (sliced) - 1, pineapple spear for garnishing
Method: To keep the calories low, it's best to use fresh pineapple juice for this cocktail as opposed to a pre-packaged one. Shake the tequila and pineapple juice in a shaker and pour into a glass over ice. Garnish with the pineapple spear and sliced jalapeno. If you want extra heat, muddle some jalapenos and add in.
(recipe from The Daily Meal)
Which of these are you most excited to nurse?