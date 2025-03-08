Menu Explore
Prepping for your Holi bash? Give these no-bloat cocktails a go for a smooth party weekend

ByAalokitaa Basu
Mar 08, 2025 04:44 PM IST

We love a good bout of endless parties and bottomless drinking. But with the permanent memories comes the persisting bloat. Give these no-bloat options a try

If you're doing things the right way, the surge of Holi madness should have begun creeping into your psyche already. Just a week from the day of, the sudden parties and get-togethers are set to sky rocket. Now even if you're one of those people who have their wardrobe and looks sorted down to the last detail, an unexpected (or let's be real, expected) bout of bloat can really be a damper on your mood. Well, beat the bloat by sticking to these 3 cocktails which do the job sans the ensuing discomfort and frowns.

No-bloat cocktails that will let you coast through Holi week with a flat belly
No-bloat cocktails that will let you coast through Holi week with a flat belly

Who knows, maybe you'll never go back to your regular bar orders once you acquaint yourself with these!

NorCal Margarita

Ingredients: Juice and pulp of lime - 1, tequila - 2 shots, club soda to taste, zest of 1 lime, salt - 1/4 cup

Method: To make the lime salt, blend the salt and lime zest together and spread on a plate. Use this to coat the rim of the glass after having slightly moistened it. Shake the tequila, lime juice and soda in a shaker with ice and pour over some more ice.

(recipe from Food52)

Black Russian

Ingredients: Vodka - 2 ounces, Kahlua - 1 ounce

Method: Use a mixing glass with ice for this one, stirring the vodka and Kahlua till chilled. Strain into a rock glass over fresh ice.

(recipe from Liquor)

Spicy Pinata

Ingredients: Tequila - 2 parts, pineapple juice - 1 part, jalapeno (sliced) - 1, pineapple spear for garnishing

Method: To keep the calories low, it's best to use fresh pineapple juice for this cocktail as opposed to a pre-packaged one. Shake the tequila and pineapple juice in a shaker and pour into a glass over ice. Garnish with the pineapple spear and sliced jalapeno. If you want extra heat, muddle some jalapenos and add in.

(recipe from The Daily Meal)

Which of these are you most excited to nurse?

