India's Jin Jiji declared as world's best gin

Ye Gin da mamla hai! India’s first, Jin Jiji an artisanal gin, by Peak Spirits, has made history by bagging a Gold Medal at the 2025 London Spirits Competition. This gin is also the first Indian spirit to be crowned ‘Spirit of the Year

It is now, the world’s highest-rated gin this year. In a noteworthy moment, this gin is also the first Indian spirit to be crowned ‘Spirit of the Year,’ outshining the 500 other entries from more that 30 countries.

Curated as a blend of Himalayan juniper, tulsi, chamomile, and Indian botanicals, Jin Jiji’a flavour is packed as a tribute towards India’s biodiversity and cultural roots. It is bold. It is balanced.

This powerful profile has wowed global connoisseurs, proving that India doesn’t just have the ingredients for world-class spirits, but it also possesses the skills at craftsmanship too.

Written by Rajlekha Roy Burman