India's Jin Jiji declared as world's best gin

Jin Jiji made history as it bagged gold medal at the London Spirits Competition 2025
Ye Gin da mamla hai! India’s first, Jin Jiji an artisanal gin, by Peak Spirits, has made history by bagging a Gold Medal at the 2025 London Spirits Competition.
It is now, the world’s highest-rated gin this year. In a noteworthy moment, this gin is also the first Indian spirit to be crowned ‘Spirit of the Year,’ outshining the 500 other entries from more that 30 countries.
Curated as a blend of Himalayan juniper, tulsi, chamomile, and Indian botanicals, Jin Jiji’a flavour is packed as a tribute towards India’s biodiversity and cultural roots. It is bold. It is balanced.
This powerful profile has wowed global connoisseurs, proving that India doesn’t just have the ingredients for world-class spirits, but it also possesses the skills at craftsmanship too.