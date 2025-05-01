Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's Jin Jiji declared as world's best gin

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2025 03:48 PM IST

Jin Jiji made history as it bagged gold medal at the London Spirits Competition 2025

Ye Gin da mamla hai! India’s first, Jin Jiji an artisanal gin, by Peak Spirits, has made history by bagging a Gold Medal at the 2025 London Spirits Competition.

This gin is also the first Indian spirit to be crowned ‘Spirit of the Year
This gin is also the first Indian spirit to be crowned ‘Spirit of the Year

It is now, the world’s highest-rated gin this year. In a noteworthy moment, this gin is also the first Indian spirit to be crowned ‘Spirit of the Year,’ outshining the 500 other entries from more that 30 countries.

Curated as a blend of Himalayan juniper, tulsi, chamomile, and Indian botanicals, Jin Jiji’a flavour is packed as a tribute towards India’s biodiversity and cultural roots. It is bold. It is balanced.

This powerful profile has wowed global connoisseurs, proving that India doesn’t just have the ingredients for world-class spirits, but it also possesses the skills at craftsmanship too.

Written by Rajlekha Roy Burman

News / HTCity / HTCity High Spirits / India's Jin Jiji declared as world's best gin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On