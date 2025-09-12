This boozy Baileys chocolate milkshake is the ONLY way you should welcome the weekend

After a particularly sunny and sweltering week, the weekend is finally upon us. And if you're looking for some chilly cheer to toast to, this spiked chocolate milkshake is the only, boozy, creamy and indulgent mug you need in your hand. This recipe from food blogger Tornadough Alli will have you set for some early Winter-coded thrills. A boozy chocolate milkshake to welcome your weekend! (Photo: Australia's Best Recipes)

Boozy chocolate milkshake Ingredients: Vanilla or chocolate ice cream - 2 cups, Irish Cream liqueur - 1/4 cup, chocolate syrup - 1/4 cup for drizzle plus more, whipped cream, sprinkles and Maraschino cherry for topping (no cap!)

Method: Add ice cream, Irish cream, and chocolate syrup to a blender and blend until smooth. Drizzle chocolate syrup on the inside of a glass, if desired. Pour the milkshake into the prepared glass and top with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry, and serve with a straw.

This recipe will give you one tall glass of boozy milkshake, but the recipe can easily be doubled or tripled through the ingredients if you're serving more people. While Baileys appears to be the more popular, mainstream choice for spiking chocolate milkshakes, any Irish Cream as per your preference will blend in seamlessly. Depending on how rich you want the chocolate flavor to be, you can use either chocolate or vanilla ice cream. A standard blender is the obvious choice here but an immersion blender will work great too.

Toppings are optional, but if you want to feel like Christmas came early, these are highly recommended!

(recipe from Tornadough Alli)

Ready to give yourself a boozy start to the weekend?