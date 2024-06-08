On World Gin Day, say cheers to the weekend and shake up 5 sparkling cocktail recipes
Get creative with these recipes and craft delicious drinks for your next get together
The weekend seems like the perfect time to ring in World Gin Day. It's an annual ode to the juniper-flavoured spirit and began as a day to enjoy and appreciate the spirit. It was the brainchild of gin enthusiast Neil Houston, who decided to mark June 8, 2009, in Birmingham, UK, as the first Gin Day. It was then carried forward by Emma Stokes, author of The Periodic Table of Cocktails. From classic drinks like a gin and tonic or a negroni to innovative infusions and cocktails, there's a drink for every palate.
To celebrate this day, here are some cocktail recipes from Monika Alcobev and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin that you can try.
Citrus and Herb Gin and Tonic
Ingredients:
● 2oz Hayman’s Old Tom Gin
● 4oz Tonic Water
● 1/2oz Lime Juice
● Fresh Basil Leaves
● Fresh Thyme Sprigs
Method:
● Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.
● Add Gin to the glass and squeeze lime juice.
● Top it up with tonic water.
● Gently stir to combine the ingredients.
● Garnish with fresh basil leaves, a sprig of thyme, and slices of lime and lemon.
Jaisalmer Rose Spritz
Ingredients:
· 50ml Jaisalmer Gin
· 15ml Grapefruit Syrup
· 20ml Lime Juice
· Rose Lemonade
Method:
Add the Gin and grapefruit syrup to a glass.
Cut a lime into quarters and squeeze two wedges into your glass.
Add cubed ice to your glass and top with Rose Lemonade.
Garnish with an edible flower.
Cucumber and Mint Gin and Tonic
Ingredients:
● 2oz Hayman’s London Dry Gin
● 4oz Tonic Water
● 3-4 Cucumber Slices
● Fresh Mint Leaves
● 1/2oz Simple Syrup
Method:
● Muddle the cucumber slices and several mint leaves in the bottom of a glass to release their flavor.
● Add ice cubes to the glass.
● PourHayman’s London Dry Gin and simple syrup over the ice.
● Top it up with tonic water.
● Stir gently to combine the ingredients.
● Garnish with a cucumber slice and a sprig of fresh mint
Jaisalmer Mango Panagam
Ingredients:
· 50ml Jaisalmer Gin
· 15ml Mango Syrup
· 20ml Lime Juice
· Ginger Ale
· Coconut Chips
Method:
Add Gin and Mango Syrup to your glass.
Cut a lime into quarters and squeeze two wedges into your glass.
Add cubed ice to your glass and top with Ginger Ale.
Finally, garnish with Coconut Chips
Skylark Grapefruit Fizz
Ingredients:
● 45ml Tenjaku Gin
● 20ml Lime Juice
● 20ml Simple Syrup
● 60ml Grapefruit Juice
● Top-up with Soda
● Orange Wheel
Method:
● Shake all ingredients apart from Soda and strain into a glass with ice.
● Top up with soda and garnish with an orange wheel