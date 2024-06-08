On World Gin Day, say cheers to the weekend and shake up 5 sparkling cocktail recipes

The weekend seems like the perfect time to ring in World Gin Day. It's an annual ode to the juniper-flavoured spirit and began as a day to enjoy and appreciate the spirit. It was the brainchild of gin enthusiast Neil Houston, who decided to mark June 8, 2009, in Birmingham, UK, as the first Gin Day. It was then carried forward by Emma Stokes, author of The Periodic Table of Cocktails. From classic drinks like a gin and tonic or a negroni to innovative infusions and cocktails, there's a drink for every palate. Enjoy World Gin Day with these exciting cocktails(Unsplash)

To celebrate this day, here are some cocktail recipes from Monika Alcobev and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin that you can try.

GIn and Tonic (photo for representational purpose only)(Unsplash)

Citrus and Herb Gin and Tonic

Ingredients:

● 2oz Hayman’s Old Tom Gin

● 4oz Tonic Water

● 1/2oz Lime Juice

● Fresh Basil Leaves

● Fresh Thyme Sprigs

Method:

● Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.

● Add Gin to the glass and squeeze lime juice.

● Top it up with tonic water.

● Gently stir to combine the ingredients.

● Garnish with fresh basil leaves, a sprig of thyme, and slices of lime and lemon.

Rose spritz (for representational purpose only) (Unsplash)

Jaisalmer Rose Spritz

Ingredients:

· 50ml Jaisalmer Gin

· 15ml Grapefruit Syrup

· 20ml Lime Juice

· Rose Lemonade

Method:

Add the Gin and grapefruit syrup to a glass.

Cut a lime into quarters and squeeze two wedges into your glass.

Add cubed ice to your glass and top with Rose Lemonade.

Garnish with an edible flower.

Cucumber and Mint Gin and Tonic

Ingredients:

● 2oz Hayman’s London Dry Gin

● 4oz Tonic Water

● 3-4 Cucumber Slices

● Fresh Mint Leaves

● 1/2oz Simple Syrup

Method:

● Muddle the cucumber slices and several mint leaves in the bottom of a glass to release their flavor.

● Add ice cubes to the glass.

● PourHayman’s London Dry Gin and simple syrup over the ice.

● Top it up with tonic water.

● Stir gently to combine the ingredients.

● Garnish with a cucumber slice and a sprig of fresh mint

Jaisalmer Mango Panagam

Ingredients:

· 50ml Jaisalmer Gin

· 15ml Mango Syrup

· 20ml Lime Juice

· Ginger Ale

· Coconut Chips

Method:

Add Gin and Mango Syrup to your glass.

Cut a lime into quarters and squeeze two wedges into your glass.

Add cubed ice to your glass and top with Ginger Ale.

Finally, garnish with Coconut Chips

Grapefruit fizz (for representational purpose only)(unsplash)

Skylark Grapefruit Fizz

Ingredients:

● 45ml Tenjaku Gin

● 20ml Lime Juice

● 20ml Simple Syrup

● 60ml Grapefruit Juice

● Top-up with Soda

● Orange Wheel

Method:

● Shake all ingredients apart from Soda and strain into a glass with ice.

● Top up with soda and garnish with an orange wheel