Raise a toast: It’s World Passion Fruit Martini Day!

Get ready to raise your glasses today, on the May 28th. This day marks World Passion Fruit Martini Day, a celebration of one of the UK's most beloved cocktails.

This vibrant drink, also known as the Pornstar Martini, was crafted in 2002 by bartender Douglas Ankrah, at the Townhouse bar in London.

Pornstar Martini also topped 2024's Google’s top 10 most searched recipes.

It is said, Ankrah was looking for a way to fetch a modern and playful twist to the classic Martini. Blending vanilla vodka, passion fruit purée, and a shot of Prosecco, the flavours were inspired by the bartender’s childhood place- South Africa.

In 2021, Funkin Cocktails, a UK-based brand known for its 100% natural fruit purées, syrups, and cocktail mixers, established this day to honour the cocktail's tropical allure and its rise to cultural icon status.

With its sweet-tart flavour and eye-catching presentation, the Passion Fruit Martini has captivated taste buds worldwide. So, whether you're at a night-club partying your heart out, or hosting an in-house gathering, opting this serve is definitely.

Ingredients for this tropical drink, is no joke. Each adds a character, a note that elevates the experience. For example, the vanilla vodka, adds a smooth, and slightly sweet base with warm vanilla notes that complement the tartness of passion fruit.

A sweet, tart and intensely fruity flavour is delivered by the main character: passion fruit puree and its liqueur version balances the sweetness and richness. However, the classic drink's ingredients vary a tad bit from one bar to another.

Here is the classic passion fruit martini, as was curated by Ankrah, for you to enjoy:

Ingredients:

2 spoons vanilla sugar

50ml vanilla vodka

12.5ml passion fruit liqueur

25ml passion fruit puree

Passion fruit slice for garnishing

50ml champagne

Method:

Shake the first four ingredients and fine strain into a martini glass. Finish with a slice of passion fruit. Serve with a side of champagne in a shot glass.

Written by Rajlekha Roy Burman