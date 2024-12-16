1 lakh for tea? Dubai’s luxe 'Gold Karak' has social media buzzing

A Dubai-based cafe owned by Indian-origin entrepreneur Sucheta Sharma is making waves for its extravagant "Gold Karak" tea, priced at AED 5,000 (around INR 1.14 lakh). Boho Cafe, located in the Emirates Financial Towers, is taking luxury tea to a whole new level by serving it in pure silver cups, topped with 24-carat gold leaf. The tea is accompanied by a gold-dusted croissant, adding to the opulence. Boho Cafe’s ‘royal menu’ also features other gold-infused delicacies, including Gold Souvenir Coffee (AED 4,761 or INR 1.09 lakh), gold-dusted croissants, drinks, and even ice cream, all served in silverware that customers can take home as keepsakes.

Owner Sucheta Sharma explained that they wanted to create something exceptional for those seeking indulgence, while also catering to the larger community.

The "Gold Karak" tea has gone viral, with food vloggers showcasing its lavish presentation. However, the steep price has divided opinions online. While some find the experience worth the splurge, others question the logic behind the extravagant cost.

One social media user joked, “Chai peene ke liye EMI leni padegi,” while another criticized, “Now why in the world would I want to eat gold in my coffee and croissant?”

