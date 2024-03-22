Throwing a Holi party? These refreshing cocktails should be on your menu

The festival of colours combined with a long weekend? That calls for a party. While you may fret about the snacks and nibbles for your Holi party, spare a glance at these quick cocktail recipes that are easy to make with ingredients you may have at home. These recipes will also impress your guests as they are delicious and nuanced, while also being refreshing. Enjoy a refresing drink for Holi

If you are letting your guests get behind the bar and make their own cocktails, ensure you have laminated sheets of the recipes placed around for easy accees. Shared by mixologists from around the country, have a look-see:

The Bangalore Bakery

Inputs by Biswajit Roy, head of beverage, Geist Brewing Co., Bengaluru

Ingredients

60ml - Honey cake infused whiskey

30ml - Lime juice

5ml - Vanilla essence

Raspberry foam

Method

Mix the honey-soaked sponge cake with whiskey and let it infuse for 24 hours. The whiskey will absorb all the flavours of the cake for a smooth and buttery flavour.

To make the foam, add raspberry syrup with fresh cream in a Co2 creamer. This will give you a foamy texture.

Assemble all the components in a glass and garnish with cake crumble.

Strawberry Margarita

Inputs by Manoj Singh Rawat, head mixologist, Mehico, Kolkata

Ingredients

60ml - Tequila

25ml - Fresh strawberry syrup

20ml - Lime juice

2tsp - Blue curacao syrup

Fresh strawberries - for garnish

Method

Pour your tequila, strawberry syrup and lime juice into a shaker.

Shake it vigorously.

Rim the glass with blue curacao syrup.

Pour the liquid into the glass and serve with fresh strawberries.

Paan Martini

Inputs by mixologist Aditya Solanki, Head bartender, Someplace Else

Ingredients

10ml - Lime

30ml - Lychee juice

15ml - Gulkand

1gm - Sukha mava

10gm - Pan masala

Half beetle leaf

60ml - Vodka

1 - Cherry

Method

Shake the ingredients together.

Garnish with beetle leaf and cherry.

Serve it in a coupe glass.

Summertime Gladness

Inputs by Abhirup Bhattacharyya, mixologist and brand ambassador, Maka Zai Rum

Ingredients

60ml - White rum

10ml - Mango puree

10ml - Coconut syrup

20ml - Fresh lime

2 no. – Kaffir lime leaves

Mango leather – to garnish

Method

Begin by muddling the mango puree, coconut syrup and kaffir lime leaves in a cocktail shaker.

Add in the white rum, fresh lime juice with ice per glass and give it a good shake.

Strain and serve your mix in a coupe glass and top it off with some mango leather to finish.