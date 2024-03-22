Throwing a Holi party? These refreshing cocktails should be on your menu
Throw together a quick cocktail menu for your party with these easy to make recipes shared by mixologists around the country.
The festival of colours combined with a long weekend? That calls for a party. While you may fret about the snacks and nibbles for your Holi party, spare a glance at these quick cocktail recipes that are easy to make with ingredients you may have at home. These recipes will also impress your guests as they are delicious and nuanced, while also being refreshing.
If you are letting your guests get behind the bar and make their own cocktails, ensure you have laminated sheets of the recipes placed around for easy accees. Shared by mixologists from around the country, have a look-see:
The Bangalore Bakery
Inputs by Biswajit Roy, head of beverage, Geist Brewing Co., Bengaluru
Ingredients
60ml - Honey cake infused whiskey
30ml - Lime juice
5ml - Vanilla essence
Raspberry foam
Method
Mix the honey-soaked sponge cake with whiskey and let it infuse for 24 hours. The whiskey will absorb all the flavours of the cake for a smooth and buttery flavour.
To make the foam, add raspberry syrup with fresh cream in a Co2 creamer. This will give you a foamy texture.
Assemble all the components in a glass and garnish with cake crumble.
Strawberry Margarita
Inputs by Manoj Singh Rawat, head mixologist, Mehico, Kolkata
Ingredients
60ml - Tequila
25ml - Fresh strawberry syrup
20ml - Lime juice
2tsp - Blue curacao syrup
Fresh strawberries - for garnish
Method
Pour your tequila, strawberry syrup and lime juice into a shaker.
Shake it vigorously.
Rim the glass with blue curacao syrup.
Pour the liquid into the glass and serve with fresh strawberries.
Paan Martini
Inputs by mixologist Aditya Solanki, Head bartender, Someplace Else
Ingredients
10ml - Lime
30ml - Lychee juice
15ml - Gulkand
1gm - Sukha mava
10gm - Pan masala
Half beetle leaf
60ml - Vodka
1 - Cherry
Method
Shake the ingredients together.
Garnish with beetle leaf and cherry.
Serve it in a coupe glass.
Summertime Gladness
Inputs by Abhirup Bhattacharyya, mixologist and brand ambassador, Maka Zai Rum
Ingredients
60ml - White rum
10ml - Mango puree
10ml - Coconut syrup
20ml - Fresh lime
2 no. – Kaffir lime leaves
Mango leather – to garnish
Method
Begin by muddling the mango puree, coconut syrup and kaffir lime leaves in a cocktail shaker.
Add in the white rum, fresh lime juice with ice per glass and give it a good shake.
Strain and serve your mix in a coupe glass and top it off with some mango leather to finish.