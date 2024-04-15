Throwing a potluck party? Try these four refreshing Gin and Tonic cocktails at home

Drinks tonight? Well, keep these Gin and Tonic recipes as a ready-reckoner. fun variations on the classic G&T

Gin and Tonic is a classic drink and it is believed that in the 1700s, George Cleghorn, who was a Scottish doctor, discovered that quinine could treat malaria. However, it tasted terrible. When the British soldiers were stationed in India during the 1800s, they were plagued by malaria. They began drinking gin (or any available booze) and tonic to get their daily dose of quinine—the active ingredient in tonic—to ward off malaria.

Tipsy Lady

Inputs by Suman Bharti, Founder of Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz gin

1 oz raspberry liqueur

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

4-5 fresh raspberries

2-3 cucumber slices

Ice cubes

Tonic water

Lime wheel or cucumber slice for garnish

Instructions:

In a mixing glass, muddle the fresh raspberries and cucumber slices together to release their flavours.

Add gin (preferably cucumber-infused gin), raspberry liqueur, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup to the mixing glass.

Fill the mixing glass with ice cubes and shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds until well-chilled.

Strain the cocktail mixture into a chilled highball glass filled with ice cubes and top the glass with tonic water to your preferred level of dilution and effervescence. Stir gently to combine.

Haldi Highball

Inputs by Abhishek Joshi, head chef and Co-founder at We Idliwale Barroom

20 ml- Homemade Turmeric Liqueur

40 ml - Greater Than Gin

120 ml - Tonic water

Citrus Air top-up

Method:

To make this simple drink, add all your ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.

Give it a vigorous shake.

Pour over ice in a glass.

Serve.

Gin Kiss

Inputs by Suman Bharti, Founder of Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining

Ingredients:

1/2 oz gin

1/2 oz fresh grapefruit juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Ice cubes

Tonic water

Grapefruit slice or rosemary sprig for garnish

Instructions:

In a mixing glass or cocktail shaker, gently muddle one sprig of fresh rosemary to release its aromatic oils. Add gin, fresh grapefruit juice, and simple syrup.

Fill the mixing glass with ice cubes and shake the mixture well for about 15-20 seconds to combine the flavours.

Strain the cocktail mixture into a chilled glass. Top with tonic water. Stir gently to mix.

Blue Butterfly

Inputs by Suman Bharti, Founder of Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining

Ingredients:

1/2 oz blue butterfly flower-infused gin

1 oz cranberry juice

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz simple syrup (optional, adjust to taste)

Ice cubes

Tonic water

Edible blue butterfly pea flower for garnish (optional)

Lime wheel for garnish

Instructions:

Add dried butterfly pea flowers to a bottle of gin. Let it infuse for at least 24 hours.

In a shaker, combine the infused gin, cranberry juice, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup. Add ice cubes to the shaker.

Shake for about 15-20 seconds and strain into a chilled glass.

Top up the glass with tonic water. Garnish with an edible blue butterfly pea.