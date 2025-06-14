World Gin Day: India's evolving gin scene with creative cocktails and immersive experiences

No longer just a normal spirit, India’s gin scene has evolved over the years with interesting pairings and experiments. This year on World Gin Day, Mixologists are stirring things up by setting up DIY trolley bars, organising workshops and preparing creative fusions with innovative ingredients. The weekend is the perfect time to ring in this day, an annual ode to the juniper-flavoured spirit. Celebrating World Gin Day with immersive experiences across India(Photo: Monkey Bar, Delhi)

According to bartender Ami Shroff, in the last couple of years, gin has become popular with more and more people developing a taste for it. “With the arrival of new Indian brands, people now have a variety of options to choose from. As a spirit itself, it is resonating with the consumers, and they are looking for immersive and creative experiences to try,” she adds.

All things DIY in every sip

At Monkey Bar, Delhi, the mixologists have curated a special DIY Gin & Tonic for guests to prepare their own gin-based cocktails using five distinct flavour profiles: citrusy, floral, spicy, herbal, and fruity. These can be paired with fresh botanicals, garnishes, herbs, and spices. “The DIY bar provides a canvas for self-expression and experimentation. It’s an event designed not just for gin aficionados but also for curious first-timers looking to explore the spirit,” shares Harish Chhimwal, Lead Mixologist.

In the west, Carnival by Trèsind, Mumbai has also curated a DIY trolley designed for guests to curate their own cocktails using a variety of fresh fruits, herbs, and their crafted in-house sugar-free tonics with flavours like mandarin, coffee, and yuzu. “We believe fun dining should be an immersive experience. This experience is part of our broader sugar-free bar program, designed to deliver full flavour without the extra sugar. It’s about giving our guests the freedom to experiment and enjoy their drinks in a fun, interactive way—because great drinks are meant to be personalised and shared,” says Rahul Kamanth, beverage head.

Interactive workshops

In Bangalore, a city known for its breweries and bars, The Good Craft Co.’s Flavour Lab is bringing the stories of craft spirits to life. They are hosting a special workshop which will include guided tastings, behind-the-scenes walkthroughs, and interactive sensory games that dive deep into the world of Indian craft gin. It will explore four interactive zones that combine storytelling, flavour profiling, and behind-the-scenes insights into spirit-making.

When fusion means fun

Fusions are a fun way to experience cocktails with different flavours, offering a refreshing take. At Juniper Bar, Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt, the curated menu brings together a lineup of summer cocktails, showcasing an infusion of mango. Highlights include the Frozen Mango Daiquiri, a chilled, tropical blend of ripe mango and zesty lime; Tang & Tonic, a slushie-style twist on the classic G&T with a bold mango kick; and Citrus Fog, a smoky yet citrus-forward cocktail that teases the senses with its layered textures and aromas. “We wanted to celebrate seasonal vibrancy, and mango felt like the perfect canvas. The sweet, tangy notes pair beautifully with gin, allowing us to craft cocktails that are both nostalgic and refreshingly modern,” shares Ankit Tiwari, Bar Manager, Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt.

Call Me Ten, Delhi also has an interesting take on gin with pan-Asian ingredients by emphasising balance, minimalism, and intention. They have prepared Tom Yum with kaffir gin, galangal, lemongrass, ginger honey, rice crisp, inspired by the Thai-Japanese soup found in streets and seaside towns. Another preparation, Tirreti bazaar made with pandan hapusa, wasabi, orange, mausambi, mishti Doi, waffle cone, is an ode to the Chinese-Japanese settlement in Kolkata, confluencing through their ingredients. “Our gin cocktails merge Japanese precision with pan-Asian soul. We wanted each drink to evoke memory and place, using ingredients like galangal, wasabi, and mishti doi in unexpected ways. It’s about creating balance and storytelling through flavour, while celebrating the versatility of gin and what better occasion to do this other than World Gin Day,” shares Mohit Badh, Bar Manager, Call Me Ten.

Meanwhile, Avartana, ITC Maurya, Delhi has curated a gin cocktail infused with Indian spices, celebrating the essence of the South Indian flavours. They have prepared Anantpura Bajra Martini Gin, cold infused with roasted bajra, vermouth and prosecco, inspired by the district Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, which is known for producing high-quality bajra.