World’s most expensive cocktail unveiled in Dubai priced at 35 lakhs

BySanchita Kalra
Apr 14, 2025 04:24 PM IST

The cocktail, named Nahaté, was auctioned on April 7 during what was billed as "the world’s most luxurious cocktail event"

Renowned mixologist Salvatore Calabrese, known as ‘The Maestro’, has crafted the world’s most expensive cocktail, priced at €37,500 ( 36,76,050).

World’s most expensive cocktail priced at €37,500
World’s most expensive cocktail priced at €37,500

The exclusive creation was unveiled at Nahaté, a fine dining restaurant and bar in Dubai.

The record-breaking drink features a custom Patrón Tequila blend created by master distiller David Rodriguez, combining three rare aged Tequilas. It's paired with 1950 Kina Lillet and Angostura Bitters from the 1930s.

Served in a rare 1937 Baccarat Service Leczinska crystal glass—one of only two in existence — the cocktail pays homage to Baccarat’s royal legacy. The glass, crafted from ultra-pure crystal and never reissued, was designed by Georges Chevalier in honour of Queen Marie Leszczyńska.

The cocktail, named Nahaté, was auctioned on April 7 during what was billed as “the world’s most luxurious cocktail event.”

The winning bidder received the cocktail, the exclusive bottle of Patrón, and the historic Baccarat glass.

