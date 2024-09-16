2024 fall footwear trends for GenZ: Appeal of the hybrid, hyper-fem sneaker that's taking over runways and red carpets

Fall's hottest sneakers are designed for the girls' girl who loves style with substance — common consensus is that there's nothing better than a shoe that's both super cute yet super functional. While one did not think the everyday sports shoe had room to evolve any further, a stunning upcoming trend of hybrid sneakers proves otherwise. Mixing the functionality of a regular sneaker with the finesse of other silhouettes taken from classic mules, ballet flats and loafers might sound like a bad experiment in the making but results prove otherwise. Rise of the hybrid, hyper-fem sneaker that's taking over runways and red carpets

The Lella Hybrid driving shoe by the brand Kiko Kostadinov explores the designers' fascination with the dichotomy between femininity and functionality, while the New Balance 1906 Loafer acts as an olive branch for believers and business casual agnostics. According to The Cut, designer Simone Rocha was among the first to create a hybrid sneaker in September 2020; since then, the shoe which she refers to as the ‘ballet tracker’ has 10 different versions, spanning traditional flats, thick platforms, varying fabrics, hardware as well as straps. A good example of the designer's prowess in this area can be seen through the Crystal Buckle Tracker Ballerina — a pair of low trek satin ballerina pumps with a shoelace bow on the front for the ultimate grunge-coquette IT girl. “It’s a collision and a contrast,” said Simone about the designs. “A clash of the ballet pump with a more ergonomic technical shoe.”

The Crystal Buckle Tracker Ballerina by Simone Rocha

Generation Z's increasing love for hybrid silhouettes is inexplicably driven by a shift toward comfort-focused, sustainable footwear — a trend that reflects the popularity of current fashion trends like jorts, oversized pants and the eccentric Grandpa aesthetic. The goal is to own a mere few pairs of shoes that serve as many purposes as possible. This is part of the appeal that allows the classic sneaker to transform into a more versatile option, suitable for both casual and formal wear like the Miu Miu x New Balance 930 Mules collaboration or the PUMA x PALOMO Spain Loafer.

But the trend of ‘sneakers becoming the new heels’ also comes from the increased involvement of female designers in sportswear. About an arena solely dominated by men, Susan Boyle who opened one of the first female-owned sneaker boutiques in New York City said to Elle, “It was a total boys club. Back then, when brands did make women’s sneakers, they would just shrink everything and make it pink. Women just wanted what the guys had and vice versa. Now, it’s gone full circle: girls have had all the high tops and the tomboy looks and the basketball sneakers, they want something new.” It would not be amiss to claim that the popularity of many of these hyper-feminine styles can be attributed to the ‘more than pink’ feminine aspects of the shoes — pearls, bows and platforms.

Designer Cecilie Bahnsen agrees with this saying, “I’ve always been drawn to the juxtaposition between something that is hyper-feminine with elements that are more technical and sportive.” Her footwear incorporates delicate accessories to brutalist footwear. The Orlan show is an open, slip-on sporty sneaker with a simple silver bow while the Valerias are just chunky strap-on sandals paired with linen bows.

(left to right) Orlan shoes and Valerias

But while this trend may seem fresh, it actually has roots in the Y2K era, with more party-centric designs. It's no exaggeration to say that sneakers have always reflected the spirit of their time. Take the Onitsuka Tiger “Ensemble 59” Ballet Flats — delicate, lingerie-inspired shoes perfect for the petite partygoer — or any of the hundreds of designs in the Puma archives, which remain some of the most stunning blends of sneakers and other silhouettes we've ever seen.

Speaking about the Puma collection, Afterglow curator Chahrazed Chebel said to Hypebae, “They basically gave designers total creative freedom. Designers from Germany, Japan, the U.S. and other places drew inspiration from their environments, so their designs had a very experimental feel to them. We discovered so many models we had never heard of, some of which only appeared in one collection and never came back. It was such a revolutionary time for the brand that not many people know about.”

(left to right) Archival Pumas and the Onitsuka Tiger “Ensemble 59” Ballet Flats

The hybrid sneaker's juxtaposed appeal is for the modern woman. Eccentric, comfortable and interesting enough for amateur trendsetters who might ask you where your entire outfit is from on the streets, this is the style of the decade and there's no taking that back.