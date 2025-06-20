A fashionable celebration of cultures

Fashion brought together Māori and Indian culture at an evening celebrating Matariki in the Capital. The occasion, which marks the New Year for New Zealand’s Māori people, begins when a special group of stars appears in the sky in June or July. A fashion showcase by designer students

Back in Delhi, the evening began with a fashion show, hosted by the New Zealand High Commission in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India and Education New Zealand. Student teams from both countries presented ensembles that meshed Māori traditions with Indian textiles. There was also a Māori dance by the group Ngati Koraha.

“This is a special occasion for us as we mark Matariki, the Maori New Year, here in India,” said New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick Rata. FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said, “We are proud to support cross-cultural initiatives that inspire young talent to think global while honouring their roots.” Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Pabitra Margherita, was also there as the chief guest.