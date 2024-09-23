A look at Margot Robbie's dressy to casual maternity lookbook

GREY CRAY Margot Robbie's maternity looks(Photos: Instagram)

Margot Robbie in a charcoal grey bodycon maxi dress(Photo: Instagram)

Actor Margot Robbie made a dressy statement recently at the premiere of My Old Ass in Los Angeles, as she wore a solid grey off-shoulder bodycon maxi dress. With an off-shoulder neckline and a twisted sleeve and a slit, she showed off her baby bump in this fit. A chain bracelet and middle-parted blonde hair finished the look.

WHITE SHIRT TO SAVE THE DAY

Margot Robbie dons an unbuttoned white shirt look(Photo: Instagram)

On August 27, Robbie stepped out for a casual lunch during her Italian vacation wearing a button-down, loose white shirt, which was secured with just one button. With her bump on full display, the breezy top was completed with a pair of black pants, sunglasses and a matching bucket hat.

BLACK MAGIC

Margot Robbie stepped out in a head-to-toe black look(Photo: Instagram)

Robbie departs from the the Roof Gardens in London wearing a black gown with turtleneck details and a thigh-high slit. She layered it with a long double-breasted blazer and mesh heels. Her bump was complemented in this all-black look. Gold bangles and minimal makeup closes the look.

MAMA MEANS BUSINESS

Margot Robbie in a blue dress and black long blazer (Photo: Instagram)

Margot looks chic in a blue turtleneck figure-hugging dress with her bump on display paired with a long black blazer draped on her shoulders. Perfect for workwear, it can be emulated for your 9 to 5. A pair of black kitten heels and matching black big finishes the fit.

A POLKA AFFAIR

Margot Robbie in a white and black polka dot dress(Photo: Instagram)

Marking her first public outing in July,since speculation swirled that she was expecting her first child, Robbie made an appearance at the Wimbeldon tennis tournament and chose a white and black, asymmetrical draped polka dot dress. Showing her blooming baby bump, she styled it with a pair of mules and a black and white bag.

BLAZE IT UP

Margot Robbie in a blazer and casual fit(Photos: Instagram)

A blazer and crop top combination has become a celeb-favourite when it comes to maternity style. With a blazer and sports bra and low-waist jeans combo and the other with a power shoulder blazer and white balloon top and black pants, Robbie made a strong case for blazer style meets pregnancy looks with these outfits.