Adah Sharma: I experiment with fashion all year long
In an exclusive shoot with HT City Showstoppers, actor Adah Sharma talks about her experiments with fashion and the roles she chooses to portray
In a world where trend-hopping is on the rise, actor Adah Sharma is all about bringing a personal touch to her fashion. Be it her sustainable style statements, choice of affordable pieces, colourful wigs or body paint, Sharma believes that fashion should be fun and experimental.
But is there a special season that marks her will to innovate? “I experiment with fashion all year long. I don’t wait for a specific season,” the 32-year-old says.
The actor also shares how her style doesn’t compromise on comfort. She continues, “My summer wardrobe consists of cotton dresses, mul mul sarees, palazzo pants, bohemian kurtis and skin-friendly natural fabrics.”
Talking about must-have style essentials for summer, Sharma says, “Beware of body odour. Smelling good is important, and I think it won’t go out of style for a while (laughs). Also, the classic pairing of sunglasses with shorts can be the perfect go-to for summers.”
While fashion allows her to be herself, is that the case with the film roles as well? The actor replies, “I follow my heart while picking the roles. I enjoy portraying characters that are different from my true self so that I keep a part of myself hidden,” she shares, adding, “When it comes to Shalini Unnikrishnan from The Kerala Story (2023), I liked portraying her since I could identify with her. She was so close to her family and so am I. But I also like to believe that I am not as naive.”
