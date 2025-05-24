Alia Bhatt wears first-ever Gucci saree at Cannes

Cannes Film Festival draws to close with an iconic saree moment from Alia Bhatt. The brand ambassador of Gucci wore the first-ever saree designed by the fashion house on the red carpet. Alia Bhatt slays in the first-ever saree from Gucci.

Embellished with Swarovski crystals and stitched in the houses's signature monogram, Alia Bhatt made sure all eyes were on her as sauntered down the Cannes red carpet on the last day.

The no-pleat saree look featured a plunging neckline blouse and Alia rounded off the look with a dainty neckpiece.

She styled her hair in middle-parted soft waves and opted for minimal makeup. Her look has been styled by Rhea Kapoor.

For her debut look, Alia wore an off-shoulder gown from Schiaperelli, which wasn't so impactful. But with this look, the diva has totally nailed the red carpet fashion and how.