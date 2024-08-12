Alicia Kaur's little skit with Sidharth Malhotra has put her in the spotlight: Who is the supermodel?

You have to be living under a rock if you haven't heard the name Alicia Kaur yet. The supermodel appears to have ruffled quite a few feathers, courtesy of her choreographed chemistry with showstopper Sidharth Malhotra at a recent keynote fashion show. Alicia took the lead fair and square in creating a steaming hot moment with the actor, which left many novices, unaware of the moment being pre-planned, gasping in shock. Alicia Kaur's now-viral moment with Sidharth Malhotra has everybody asking: Who is she?(Photos: X, Instagram/alicia_kaur)

As a matter of fact, in a tongue-in-cheek 'apology' for the same, Alicia had also shared a video of the moment to her Instagram stories with the hashtag #sorrykiara. The recent high-fashion fiasco, if it can be called that, begs one question — who is Alicia Kaur?

Alicia Kaur is a bona fide regular on the ramp. This as a rule of thumb includes, but is not restricted to seminal FDCI events like Lakme Fashion Week and India Couture Week. As a matter of fact, Alicia has been walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, year on year, for the past decade now, as revealed by her in a March 2024 interview to Elle.

More recently, Alicia was a recurring face on the India Couture Week ramp, having walked for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Amit Aggarwal, Isha Jajodia, Jayanti Reddy, Dolly J, Kunal Rawal and Falguni Shane Peacock.

Off the runway, the supermodel is a top pick for high-profile campaigns, her most recent one being the Sabyasachi Bridal Couture 2024. Additionally, her YouTube channel lists her as a health coach, nutritionist and meditation teacher.

Going further back, Alicia has been fascinated with the idea of being a model since she was all of 3-years-old. Childhood modelling however, wasn't really for her. After multiple rejections, 45 to be exact, Alicia finally found herself signed on with a reputable agency — but this did not spell an end to her struggles to make it big. Moving on from Australia, she tried to find her footing in multiple places such as China and Europe. Finally, it was arriving in India that gave her the much-needed boost she was looking for, after which she never looked back.

Though being the epitome of health is a professional hazard for models, Alicia's personal investment in her health and body is incredible. In the past, she has shared how an undying personal goal of hers is to be "the healthiest human inside out", not just physiologically but mentally and spiritually as well. One motto Alicia swears by, is that everyone is "enough", just as they are.

Trivia: This isn't the first time Alicia has grabbed eyeballs for her on-ramp antics

Earlier this year for Lakme Fashion Week, Alicia opened the show for designer Shahin Mannan, walking in reverse. It was the first time the supermodel had done anything of the sort, and the one-of-a-kind move was thoroughly applauded by fashion enthusiasts populating the rows.

What did you think of Alicia and Sidharth's much-dissected runway moment?