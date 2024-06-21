Ape Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa's cool girl blue eye makeup the next time you go out

Sweating in this sweltering heat and thinking of cooler days? Try the method of reaction formation, and evoke chilly weather through your makeup. Earlier this month, celebrity makeup artist Vincent Ford (@vincentford) prophesied that eye makeup in shades of blue will be the next big thing this year. Sabrina Carpenter(Instagram)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Kelly Rowland(Instagram)

And not even a few weeks later, singer-actor Kelly Rowland was spotted wearing vibrant and electric blue on her lids at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. She wore a neon green beaded co-ord set by designer Gaurav Gupta and colour clashed her outfit with her bold blue smokey eye while keeping the rest of the glam neutral.

Sabrina Carpenter(Instagram)

At the Met Gala this year, singer Sabrina Carpenter opted to be more subtle and let her Oscar de la Renta dress do all the talking. With a pale blue that hinged on almost silvery eyeshadow in the inner part of her eyes, Carpenter wore a slightly darker blue towards the outer corner, as the black wing eyeliner and fluttery eyelashes completed the look.

If you want to recreate this look, use varying hues of blue in shades that will complement your skin tone. Focus most of the colour on the outer corner of your eyes only. Adding a thin eyeliner in dark blue will also bring the entire look together.

Dua Lipa(Instagram)

Singer Dua Lipa took to Instagram earlier this year to post about her hair and makeup test shot for her film Argylle (2023) in an exaggerated cat eyeliner. The greyish blue eyeshadow along with Lipa’s signature thick brows added a fierceness to this look, as a hint of purple smoked out in her bottom eyelashes, added a feminine touch. She completed the look by using lots of mascara on her natural lashes, a glossy pink lip and chiselled cheekbones.

Some other ways to add pops of blue to your makeup look is by using a smudge-proof blue eye pencil to line your entire eye and to liven up a neutral outfit. You can also top your bold blue eyeshadow with some clear gloss to make it shine and add a glimmer to your eyes without the glitter. For those with brown eyes, skip the brown and black mascara, instead, use blue mascara to make your eyes pop. Adding a hint of blue shimmery eyeshadow to the inner corner of the eye will make your eyes look bigger, and make it the focus of your makeup.