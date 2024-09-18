Pull out your trinkets because bracelet stacks are making a comeback

Remember when Kylie Jenner posted a picture of her plush purple almond manicure, also casually flaunting not one but six Cartier 'Love' bracelets? The absolute rabbit hole of a trend this flagged off back in 2014 had its long run under the sun before bowing out. That being said, Kylie's wrist may have been what (momentarily) kickstarted the stacking craze but it isn't the now-beauty mogul's original aesthetic. Bracelet stacks are slowly coming back in vogue: Your guide to hop on the trend

Stacking arm jewellery is a trend that goes back to the uber-chic era of the 90s and guess what? It seems to be enjoying a resurgence of sorts in pop culture inspired styling. So here's your trusty guide so that you can seamlessly get stacking.

What is bracelet stacking?

Bracelet stacking is actually a misnomer of sorts for stacked arm jewellery. Though bracelets make for prevalent choices when it comes to selecting your lineup of arm jewellery, you really do have free creative reign across bangles, beads, trinkets and whatever other pieces you can manipulate to rock around your wrist.

Though minimalism has been upheld for a while as the aesthetic equivalent of old money, maximalism slowly, but surely, has been creeping its way back into the conscience of the fashion-conscious. Bracelet stacking is a kitschy, niche representation of this shift. Shiny, textured pieces across sizes for the wrist can significantly elevate the final payoff of an all-neutrals basic fit. In the same breath, a carefully (or casually) curated bracelet stack will also affirmatively give a posh finish to your done-up evening looks. What we mean to say is, you just can't go wrong with committing to this trend.

Are there any rules to keep in mind?

Well, yes and no. If you just want to have fun and wear a bunch of bracelets and/or bangles on your arm, go for it. Bracelet stacks are actually quite forgiving and there's a lot that would need to go wrong for the final lineup to look wonky. On the other hand, if you're wanting to study the trend and curate THE most perfect bracelet stack, read on.

First things first, you must pick a focal piece for your stack, the one that you will be placing your other pieces around. If you're worried about going too crazy, know that three layered pieces on the wrist is a good place to start. More is also always welcome. Now moving onto texture, golds, silvers and shimmer enjoy a prime place of importance when it comes to bangle stacks but colours — gemstones are a popular pick in this regard — make for an exciting addition, adding an oft-needed pop to the final impact your stack will be making.

Circling back to texture, be it metals, faux leather or fine jewellery, almost everything can find a place on your wrist, provided you conceptualise it well. Not just this, watches and tied up bandanas also make for a welcome innovative chunky break in the lineup.

Will you be stacking your trinkets for your next OOTD?