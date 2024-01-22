Athiya Shetty exudes elegance in an ivory sharara at a store launch in Delhi

Athiya Shetty is always on top of her fashion game. Be it ethnic or formal, she knows how to ace every look with utter elan. At a recent store launch by designer Seema Gujral in New Delhi, Athiya made sure that she was the belle of the ball in an ivory, 3D floral embroidered sharara. The full sleeves sharara featured a pearl neckline and paired with a heavily embroidered dupatta. Athiya Shetty wows at Seema Gujral's store launch in New Delhi.

She tied her hair in a sleek, middle-parted bun and opted for kohl-rimmed eyes. Her glossy lipstick did rest of the magic.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The new store by Seema Gujral in Dhan Mill is inspired by the core essence of the brand. The interiors have a blend of traditional and modern aesthetics.

Speaking on the occassion, Athiya Shetty said, “I've always been drawn to her ensembles, seamlessly blending tradition with a contemporary edge, exuding confidence and grace. I'm truly captivated by the beauty and grandeur of her new space, it is truly a reflection of her hard-work, dedication and perseverance. So excited to see this beautiful new journey unfold and very happy to be a part of this momentous occasion.”