BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in Miss Sohee for the premiere of White Lotus S3; ‘cast her as Belle in Beauty and Beast’

La Lisa lit up the red carpet at the premiere of The White Lotus Season 3 in Los Angeles on February 10, and, as always, she didn’t disappoint. Known for her booming solo career as well as her K-pop stardom as part of the most popular Korean girl group, the rapper turned heads in a stunning custom gown by Miss Sohee, cementing her place as one of the most fashionable stars at the event. This look? One of her most iconic yet. BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in Miss Sohee

The gown was a breathtaking masterpiece, with the top half inspired by the white lotus itself, emblazoned with delicate pearls that mimicked elegant droplets of water. The soft, ethereal look continued into the skirt, where the canary yellow fabric was both flattering and feminine — a fantastic style moment; but to be fair, when has she ever disappointed? The custom gown was a re-vamp of a Miss Sohee haute couture dress straight off the SS24 show which happened in Paris, France.

Lisa in custom Miss Sohee SS24

What truly made her entrance unforgettable though, was the striking white lotus Lisa held in her hands. With golden outer petals and a glimmering golden stem, the lotus was a showstopper, meticulously crafted by Thai designer SARRAN. Considering the series' plot revolves around a luxury resort in Thailand, it was a poignant tribute to her home country. To top off her ensemble, Lisa wore golden nail polish, perfectly mirroring the golden hues of the lotus.

Fans obviously couldn't get enough of the star's red carpet moment, with comments flooding in across social media. One fan gushed, “We need Lisa as a @Disney princess Belle in Beauty and the Beast please!” Another said, “Lisa truly capturing the essence of the white lotus.” The love didn’t stop there, with a third fan commenting, “Looking like the princess she is,” and yet another remarking, “I love how her dress matches the lotus in the poster. The colors, and the layers at her waist are like petals. And she’s holding a lotus, that’s so cute.” Over on Reddit, fans were equally impressed: “Oh wow, she looks good. This look would’ve also fit in last year’s Met Gala theme. I hope she’s invited this year.” And let’s not forget the response, “LISA IN MISS SOHEE!! Love getting to see her wear haute couture and she looks absolutely beautiful in it.”

Season 3 of The White Lotus is set to premiere on Sunday, February 16, at 9 pm EST/PST on HBO, with new episodes dropping weekly. We can’t wait to see how Lisa continues to steal the spotlight, both on-screen and on the red carpet.