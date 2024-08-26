Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra wears a silk brocade set designed by her mom at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Recently, actor Sanya Malhotra stole the limelight online as she shared a series of pictures donning a purple two-piece brocade set paired with a red brocade jacket at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Australia. Looking regally beautiful, she styled it with a headband, a pair of jhumkas and red lips. Sanya Malhotra dons a brocade set made by her mum(Photo: Instagram)

Sanya Malhotra in a purple brocade suit (Photo: Instagram)

But what makes this outfit even more special is the story behind its birth. With a long caption on her Instagram post, Malhotra shared that her look was created by her mum.

Sanya Malhotra poses wearing the brocade set designed by her mum(Photo: Instagram)

She wrote, "This one’s for you, Mumma. From a young age, my mother was my personal stylist, designing and stitching clothes for my sister and me. She devoted herself not only to raising us but also to keeping us fashionably updated.

Mumma always told me how she dreamt of studying fashion, but it wasn’t financially feasible at the time. Instead, she poured all her creativity into dressing us beautifully—so much so that I still seek her advice before any big event.

I wanted to honor her by wearing one of her creations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the screening of a film close to my heart, Mrs. Thank you Mamoo".