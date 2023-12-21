Checkered prints for Christmas

Pick a green and white checkered blazer dress like actor Pooja Hegde’s for an office Christmas party. A safe bet while staying right on the trend and the functionality factor, style it with gold hoops, rings and white pumps. Hailey Bieber in a red, white and green checkered skirt paired with a black turtleneck top

Alia Bhatt in a red and green tartan shirt dress

Make a striking statement by blending the print of the season, red and white tartan print with the trend of the season, fringes à la actor Alia Bhatt. Slip into a shirt dress with fringed sleeves and hemline, perfect for that Christmas eve date night.

Schoolgirl style

Hailey Bieber in a red, white and green checkered skirt paired with a black turtleneck top

Like model Hailey Bieber, opt for a black turtleneck top and a red and white plaid skirt combination if you are going for a cutesy schoolgirl Christmas look. Skip the boots and cap off with loafers and socks. Accessorise with gold hoops and a simple updo with side bangs to frame the face.

Trench it out

Deepika Padukone in a red and white print trench coat

Heading off for a year-end vacay? Take style notes from actor Deepika Padukone and elevate your all-black airport look with a statement oversized red and white print trench coat. Close off with a travel bag, white shoes and a neatly tied bun.

Androgynous affair

Gigi Hadid in a white button-down shirt, layered with a red, white and navy blue plaid vest over it

If you want to take the androgynous route this season, emulate model Gigi Hadid’s fit in a cropped white button-down shirt, layered with a red, white and navy blue plaid vest over it. Team it with matching low-rise pants featuring vertical stripes for a preppy marrying punk look.

Best of both worlds

Sanjana Sanghi in a dual checkered print dress

Invest in a midi dress that offers the best of both worlds in a dual checkered print style with red and green patterns. Like actor Sanjana Sanghi, keep the rest of the look simple and close off with PVC heels.

Blaze bliss

For a casual Christmas plan, copy actor Malavika Mohanan’s checkered print blouse for an effortless style statement. Team a chic Victorian red-white checkered crop top featuring puffed sleeves and dramatic Peter Pan collar with a high-waist straight cut jeans.

Casual chic

Malavika Mohanan in a red and white puffed sleeve top

