Checkered prints for Christmas
With Christmas around the corner, it’s time to embrace the famous red, white and green checkered print to join the cheer!
Pick a green and white checkered blazer dress like actor Pooja Hegde’s for an office Christmas party. A safe bet while staying right on the trend and the functionality factor, style it with gold hoops, rings and white pumps.
Make a striking statement by blending the print of the season, red and white tartan print with the trend of the season, fringes à la actor Alia Bhatt. Slip into a shirt dress with fringed sleeves and hemline, perfect for that Christmas eve date night.
Schoolgirl style
Like model Hailey Bieber, opt for a black turtleneck top and a red and white plaid skirt combination if you are going for a cutesy schoolgirl Christmas look. Skip the boots and cap off with loafers and socks. Accessorise with gold hoops and a simple updo with side bangs to frame the face.
Trench it out
Heading off for a year-end vacay? Take style notes from actor Deepika Padukone and elevate your all-black airport look with a statement oversized red and white print trench coat. Close off with a travel bag, white shoes and a neatly tied bun.
Androgynous affair
If you want to take the androgynous route this season, emulate model Gigi Hadid’s fit in a cropped white button-down shirt, layered with a red, white and navy blue plaid vest over it. Team it with matching low-rise pants featuring vertical stripes for a preppy marrying punk look.
Best of both worlds
Invest in a midi dress that offers the best of both worlds in a dual checkered print style with red and green patterns. Like actor Sanjana Sanghi, keep the rest of the look simple and close off with PVC heels.
Blaze bliss
For a casual Christmas plan, copy actor Malavika Mohanan’s checkered print blouse for an effortless style statement. Team a chic Victorian red-white checkered crop top featuring puffed sleeves and dramatic Peter Pan collar with a high-waist straight cut jeans.
Casual chic
