If you still don't have some clear mascara in your vanity bag, you're missing out: Here's why

A few swipes of good old black mascara, no doubt brightens the eyes, adding definite dimension to them. It isn't a wonder really then, as to why the beauty product is an absolute vanity bag staple when it comes to both everyday makeup girlies and even those who don't dabble with the face arts as much. Now while you may have zeroed in on your ride or die tube of mascara after years of trying, testing and shedding your delicate lashes, there's always something new and better. Now this is in no way a PSA to trash that trusty tube, but any eye makeup enthusiast who isn't already awakened to the virtues of clear mascara, needs to be tapped in. Read on! This is your cue to invest in a tube of clear mascara!

What is clear mascara?

It's literally just mascara, sans the pigment. Glossy in finish, a coat or two of clear mascara on your lashes can not only help the delicate wings hold their perm and curl, but also leaves you with a finish that looks more "clean and editorial", in the words of celebrity makeup artist Sebastien Tardif, as shared in a byte to In Style.

Not only this, a clear mascara, unlike your regular tube of black pigment, is actually multi-faceted. Using it as a brow gel is quite commonplace (of course followed by filling the structure in with pigment) but another handy use for clear mascara is using it as a holder for baby hair and flyaways. So definitely "clean and editorial" in more ways than one. The world of beauty may be moving on from the clean girl aesthetic, but if that has been your look for the ages, you won't regret investing in a nice, sleek bottle of clear mascara.

Can't let go of the pop of black?

Well, clear mascaras are still going to prove to be pretty handy for you! In addition to its many uses listed above, clear mascara also acts as a good primer for your lashes on which to hold the messy, black pigment. So you can say goodbye to those clumpy lash moments whose arrival you just can't predict, no matter how top tier your face painting skills may be. This virtue also of course applies to the experimental lot who own tubes of brown, blue, pink and other eclectic shades of the makeup staple.

Basically, you can't do without it.

Add to cart then?