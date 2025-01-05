Colman Domingo channels Indian essence with a Valentino twist at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Colman Domingo made a sartorial statement with his style choice at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. While the actor was celebrated for his powerful performance in Sing Sing as he received the Spotlight Award, it was his striking fashion choice that caught the attention of style enthusiasts alike. Domingo chose to stand out by incorporating elements of Indian design into his red carpet look. Colman Domingo. (Source: Instagram)

Decoding the look

The standout feature of his outfit was a bandhgala-style jacket, reminiscent of India’s iconic Nehru jacket. Known for its structured elegance, the bandhgala was elevated with intricate embroidery that echoed the detailed craftsmanship often seen in Indian textiles. A vibrant scarf at the hem added a splash of color, paying homage to India’s love for bold, expressive hues.

The actor paired it with tailored grey trousers, the look balanced the traditional Indian silhouette with contemporary western tailoring. The combination was both polished and approachable, showcasing how global fashion can honor cultural influences while remaining wearable.

What made the ensemble memorable was its nuanced integration of Indian aesthetics rather than an over-the-top appropriation. The Valentino design didn’t merely mimic but reinterpreted Indian heritage through a modern lens, offering a subtle nod to the cultural significance of the bandhgala jacket while retaining a universal appeal.

