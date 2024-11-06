Cowhide print: Time to moo for this new animal print that is set to dominate fall/winter

Be it cheetah, leopard or snake, animal prints have known to be a versatile part of the fashion world. But the latest cowhide print, which is a specific type of cow print, has got a chokehold on fashion enthusiasts. Recently, actor Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted embracing the trend in a cowhide ensemble as she attended designer Roberto Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2025 showcase at Milan Fashion Week. Cowhide print is a specific type of cow print, which has got a chokehold on fashion enthusiasts(Photos: Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia in a cowhide ensemble at Roberto Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2025 showcase at Milan Fashion Week(Photo: Instagram)

From the Western influence in fashion to singer Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album and model Bella Hadid in her cowgirl era, it is seen as an amalgamation of these factors that led to this print trend.

Singer Rihanna steps out in a cowhide furry jacket(Photo: Instagram)

With a sophisticated and demure revival, the playful print has a past. Designer Nachiket Barve says, “Cowhide print became popular in the 60s with (late model) Twiggy and other celebs donning it and saw a brief revival in the 90s. It suddenly became the ‘it’ print and was seen in cowhide knee-high boots, bags and coats. So, fashion being cyclical, 30 years later, we are seeing its revival. Additionally, any kind of animal print is something which becomes a part of the classic design language.”

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion opts for a cowhide headgear (Photo: Instagram)

An Instagram data analyst account named Data, but make it fashion, recently also reported a 13% rise in cowhide’s popularity, indicating it as the natural evolution of the cowgirl aesthetic that has been gaining momentum for a few seasons now.

From international fashion week runways to indie designer lookbooks, currently, cowhide is the belle of the ‘bull’. Barve shares, “The resurfacing of this print is interesting this season as we are also seeing a lot of the 90s revival, given the fact that it’s 25 years since the millennium. So, what one has seen maybe a few years ago is feeling fresher to a newer generation of shoppers.”

A model in a cowhide trench coat from the Bottega Veneta show(Photo: Instagram)

While Cavalli has cemented various print trends over the years, at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, Bottega Veneta’s Fall/Winter 2024 show featured a patchwork coat with various cowhide patterns, and it since become a part of various celebrity wardrobes. Singer Pharrell William showcased cowhide pieces as part of the Western-themed Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 showcase at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Other fashion brands like Tory Burch, SP5DER, NYRVA, Acne Studio have also jumped on the trend bandwagon.

Stylist Isha Bhansali says, “The black-and-white cartoon cow print pieces is season-less and are timeless wardrobe staples. It is seen everywhere from leather jackets, mini bags, bucket hats and cargo pants.”

Actor Chloe Bailey pairs a cowhide biker jacket with bikini top and denim shorts(Photo: Instagram)

But in today’s time, how does it become a part of sustainable fashion? Barve explains, “There are many ways to interpret this trend — from cow leather with hair to the leather that has been stamped and printed, so it doesn’t have to be only animal product that is created inspired by animal skin. One can take a velvet fabric and then print it with an overall cowhide pattern and substitute it for real leather as well. So, there are ways to make it sustainable.”

A model in a SP5DER cowhide jacket (Photo: Instagram)

As for styling it, Bhansali suggests, “For fall/winter, it’s a great print for a jacket but remember to go for print and not the real leather. Pair solid hues with a cowhide trench or jacket. For a minimal way, embrace belts, boots or clutches and for a maximal style, opt for a cute mini dress or a 60s ‘fit.”