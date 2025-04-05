Dabba Cartel star Shalini Pandey's wardrobe is a cool mix of classic cuts and Gen Z trends

Shalini Pandey made a solid Bollywood debut with the Ranveer Singh-led Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) which sadly flew under the radar. But one thing about her is that she hasn't let her airtight legacy in Tollywood — which commenced with the very controversial but equally successful Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Arjun Reddy (2017) — dictate how she would maneuver the Bollywood leg of her career. Last year she resurfaced on screen with OTT release Maharaj, getting her due when it came to audience recognition. Soon after she hit it out of the park as Raji in series Dabba Cartel, which released on Netflix earlier this year, holding her own against acting heavy weights like Shabana Azmi. Each time you see Shalini on screen, there's a quiet confidence about her, something unsurprisingly reflected in her sartorial choices. So let's take a fashionable little deep dive into the up and coming star's wardrobe! Shalini Pandey's wardrobe is a mix of classic personal style and unmissable Gen Z trends(Photos: Instagram/shalzp)

You can't scroll 2 seconds through social media off-late, either without seeing someone in a corset or having to browse through potential options for yourself. Well Shalini's chic twist on the corset epidemic involves a bone-in upturned, sheer peplum detail and subtle shimmer. The Nidhi and Mahak number makes for quite a sophisticated take on edgy yet classic evening wear.

This plaid-printed pale olive co-ord set screams vintage, right down to it's styling, what with Shalini's sleek, side-parted hair boucing into a coiffed ponytail. That being said, her twist comes in the form of the risque cutouts by her bust, making this 'vintage' look quite Gen Z-coded. Full props to the slick black bow peeking over her head — SO cottage core!

We cease to remember a time when co-ords weren't drowning out the fashion scene. Shalini's ensemble here, thankfully, is a sight for sore eyes. The custom Parmo Dharma number has an essence of power dressing mixed in with a heavy dose of whimsical grunge. The crop blazer detail and the messy bun to go with it screams Gen Z and we're here for it.

We can't be out here talking about Gen Z style without an outrageously all-pink number in the mix and that's why this Studio Lexi hot pink pick makes the cut. Full-length but asymmetrical, demure but scandalously plunging and SO cute but equally sexy — all this and the wild hair? Shalini has the basics of Gen Z styling down PAT.

We can't possibly wrap up a Gen Z fashion piece without a saree in the mix. Here Shalini keeps everything about the drape traditional, save for the heavy, HEAVY hand of bedazzle and bling and of course the bikini blouse. After all, when has an OG Gen Z ever worn a saree sans the blinding drama?

Which of these looks from Shalini is your favourite?