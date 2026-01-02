Leopards are loud, cheetahs are swift and zebras are niche. Deer prints are sprinting ahead in 2026: Can you keep up? (Photos: X)

And each of their super-luxe animal skin prints seem to have had corresponding impacts on the cyclical fashion scene as they periodically fall in and out of favour, keeping in mind other variables. And the comfortably niche deer skin motif too seems to have kept in line with this brief, imprinting itself as tepidly on this winter's wardrobe cycle as its Disney-coded hoofed carrier.

Swinging between taupe, golden and soft brown bases, the deer print can be edgy or soft, standout or staple, and hyper-feminine or kitschy, depending on the silhouette and styling, its malleable visual impact pushing it a way's way ahead in potentially taking centre stage before winter leaves us.