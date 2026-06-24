Dior, Rick Owens pivot fashion show timings as Paris hits record high temperatures

An intense, record-breaking heatwave has gripped France. Temperatures are soaring to nearly 40°C, pushing Paris into a "red alert" safety bracket. But since the show must go on, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 is officially underway. Now, luxury brands are being forced to radically adapt to the stifling climate.

Paris under red alert

Models present creations for Dior for the Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on June 24, 2026. (Photo by Charlotte SIEMON / AFP)(AFP)

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With nearly half of France under a red alert, authorities have launched an emergency plan to protect the public. Because air conditioning is rare in French homes and buildings, the capital has been transformed to handle the heat.

TOPSHOT - People jump in the Trocadero Fountain near the Eiffel Tower during a heatwave in Paris on June 22, 2026. The latest bout of exceptionally high temperatures to hit Europe has seen outdoor events cancelled, transport disrupted, schools shut and office workers told to work from home, as the authorities issued health alerts to protect the elderly and vulnerable. In France, the epicentre of the weather anomaly, 54 of the country's 96 mainland departments were on the highest heat alert, with temperatures forecast to climb up to 43C in the southwestern city of Bordeaux and 39C in the capital Paris, said national weather service Meteo-France. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (AFP)

The government has banned public drinking in red alert zones to prevent dehydration. Outdoor sports, parties, and concerts have been cancelled or strictly limited.

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{{^usCountry}} Patrols have also been stepped up at rivers and canals to stop people from illegally diving in to cool off, which has caused a rise in drownings. Meanwhile, major tourist hubs like the Eiffel Tower have set up heavy-duty misting stations and free water points. Brands are rescheduling show timings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patrols have also been stepped up at rivers and canals to stop people from illegally diving in to cool off, which has caused a rise in drownings. Meanwhile, major tourist hubs like the Eiffel Tower have set up heavy-duty misting stations and free water points. Brands are rescheduling show timings {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To protect guests, models, and staff from what people online are calling a "punishing" environment, several fashion houses have completely changed their schedules: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To protect guests, models, and staff from what people online are calling a "punishing" environment, several fashion houses have completely changed their schedules: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dior moved its runway show from a scorching 2:30 PM slot forward to 9:00 AM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dior moved its runway show from a scorching 2:30 PM slot forward to 9:00 AM. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rick Owens shifted his midday Thursday show to a cooler morning slot at 10:00 AM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rick Owens shifted his midday Thursday show to a cooler morning slot at 10:00 AM. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Brands keeping evening slots have had to get creative. For Louis Vuitton’s Tuesday night show, designer Pharrell Williams used a massive artificial waterfall as a backdrop. The brand also handed out endless water and gave workers extended breaks. Even at 9:00 PM, temperatures stayed well above 30°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brands keeping evening slots have had to get creative. For Louis Vuitton’s Tuesday night show, designer Pharrell Williams used a massive artificial waterfall as a backdrop. The brand also handed out endless water and gave workers extended breaks. Even at 9:00 PM, temperatures stayed well above 30°C. {{/usCountry}}

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Designer and musician Pharrell Williams appears at the end of his Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (REUTERS)

"Gasping for air" online

The heatwave has quickly gone viral. Videos show star-studded guests—stuck wearing heavy denim, hoodies, and thick jackets from the new collection visibly gasping, sweating, and aggressively fanning themselves in the front row.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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