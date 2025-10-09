This nutritionist-approved 10-day Diwali detox plan will have you glowing from the inside out

We're exactly 10 days away from Diwali. Now you might have your fits, hair, makeup and jewellery picked out, but even the most expensive options of the lot can't replace that natural glow from within. Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani shares an extensive but simple 10-day detox plan that will reset you from the inside, getting you ready just in time for festive fever. This nutritionist-approved 10-day plan promises to have you glowing from inside out right in time for Diwali! (Photo: Instagram)

The focus here must be on amply hydrating through the week and getting restful sleep every night, getting you ready for the packed-with-chaos Diwali weekend.

Morning Mornings must begin with a daily glow shot. Combine 1tsp amla, 1/2tsp aloe vera juice, warm water and a pinch of turmeric powder. This drink is rich in vitamin C and natural glutathione precursors that brighten and even out skin tone.

Mid-morning Eating one guava, handful of walnuts and 1tsp of soaked pumpkin seeds makes for the perfect mid-morning snack. The vitamin C from the guava and the omega-3s from the walnuts stimulates collagen production giving skin a smooth texture. This is to be had alternate days.

Afternoon Including a bowl of moong dal khichdi, sautéed methi or spinach with a teaspoon of ghee in your lunch will ensure easy digestion. The meal also happens to be rich in chlorophyll, zinc and antioxidants that help repair dull skin.

Evening Evenings are to start with a daily detox drink. Simply boil a teaspoon each of fennel seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds with water till the liquid halves. This drink will detoxify your body and give you a natural glow, also reducing pigmentation and acne.

Optional Soak gond katira overnight and add to rose water, sabja seeds and lemon juice in the morning. This cooling drink will hydrate your skin deeply, reducing puffiness and dullness. This is supposed to be had 3 to 4 times a week.

Note: If you are susceptible to catching a cold, avoid this best.

Ready for the endless stream of compliments coming at you this Diwali season?