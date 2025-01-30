Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Double layered skirts are going to be all the rage in 2025: Your guide to ace the trend

ByAalokitaa Basu
Jan 30, 2025 02:18 PM IST

What's better than one skirt? Well, two! Here's how you're going to ace the double layered skirt trend, projected to be big on fashion mood boards in 2025

Trends may fall in and out of vogue but one rule of thumb that stays constant in the outfit orchestration of all the fashion girlies? Layering. Multi-pronged and always leaving you at the cusp of possibly discovering a new aesthetic unique to you, this magic trick of the fashion world isn't even restricted to soaring or plummeting temperatures. Spring, Summer, Autumn or Winter, layering never goes out of style. And the latest update on this are — skirts. Now before your scrunch up your nose, know that this is way more convenient and much more chicer than it sounds.

Double layered skirts are going to be BIG for 2025: Here's how to ace the trend(Photos: Instagram/hannmw, annabelrosendahl)
Double layered skirts are going to be BIG for 2025: Here's how to ace the trend(Photos: Instagram/hannmw, annabelrosendahl)

All the it-girls are layering their skirts and so should you! The concept of layered skirts works, simply for the little rim of excitement and switcheroo it adds to your carefully curated ensemble. The fun element in layered skirts is the happy clash of textures. So think linen with lace, silk with cotton, pleats with ruffles — the potential combinations are truly endless.

Hands down, the midi skirt silhouette is what flies the best with the aesthetic this niche and bubbling trend is trying to get at. When the two hems end somewhere around your calves, not only does it elongate your frame, but also draws attention to the (hopefully!) chic shoes your rounding off your fit with. That being said, there's always, always room for experimentation. As a matter of fact, the double layered skirt aesthetic can look quite tasteful, even on mini skirts — there's even no need to clash textures in this case. Picture a structured linen mini with a peek of linen ruffles or pleats popping out the bottom. It's giving preppy with a touch of snob and we're here for it!

Another rather sultry take on the trend could also be the form-fitting sheer skirts, with the overlay extending beyond the piece's hemline to create an illusion of layering.

Are your ready then, to revamp your skirt collection?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On