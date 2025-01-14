Pongal ready: Everything you need to know about the timeless half saree

’Tis the season of harvest festivals, and as Pongal begins today, let’s take a look at the traditional attire of half sarees. Having evolved into a stylish statement by the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditi Rao Hydari, the attire also retains its cultural essence and significance. Having evolved into a stylish statement by the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditi Rao Hydari, the attire also retains its cultural essence and significance.

The origin

The half saree is known as langa voni in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and pattu pavadai dhavani in Tamil Nadu. Designer Nachiket Barve explains, “The half saree finds its origin in a lot of states in South India, and it’s considered a rite of passage garment when a girl reaches womanhood. It has cultural significance as well. It also suits the weather and has now become a style statement.”

Indeed, the half saree has evolved beyond its ceremonial roots. Today, it graces red carpets, modern bridal trousseaus, and festive wardrobes. Most importantly, this drape is celebrated for its versatility and ability to make a striking statement.

A dialogue between the past and the present

Traditional half sarees are crafted from sumptuous silks, often adorned with intricate zari work reflecting the splendour of South Indian artistry. These are ideal for Pongal festivities, where vibrant colours and luxurious textures are in harmony with the season’s jubilance.

However, contemporary interpretations lean toward lighter, more fluid fabrics. “I love it if the fabric is fine, like chiffon or georgette, because there’s already so much volume. A fine, flowing fabric works beautifully,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.

This juxtaposition of traditional structure with modern materials adds an intriguing layer of complexity to this timeless piece. “Designers are revisiting this heritage ensemble, favouring lightweight fabrics like tissue silk for their timeless elegance and fluid movement,” shares Barve, adding, “The colour palette has grown bolder, with ombré hues and unexpected contrasts replacing conventional tones.”

Balancing intricate embroidery and traditional motifs effortlessly with vibrant hues and light weight, the half saree is a fashion-forward outfit for festivities. “The half saree is a versatile outfit ideal for festive occasions like Pongal... Whether it’s a family gathering or a cultural event, this attire strikes a balance between tradition and style,” Barve shares.

Styling it to the nines

The best way to style this attire would be to go traditional. Barve advises, “It’s good to pay homage to the roots of the garment, so pair it with temple jewellery or maybe diamonds. And add gajra.”

Elevate your ’fit

Statement Blouse: Opt for intricately designed blouses with mirror work, zariwork, or embroidery for a festive touch.

Jewellery: Temple jewellery, chokers, or diamond earrings add an opulent finish.

Gajra: Adorn your hair with white mogra flowers for the quintessential Pongal vibe.

Fine Fabrics: Choose flowing fabrics like georgette or chiffon for a modern yet graceful take on the traditional look.

Footwear: Traditional juttis or kolhapuris perfectly complement the half saree ensemble.

- Inputs by stylist Isha Bhansali