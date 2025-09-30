Durga Puja season brings back the unmistakable fragrance of shiuli and the sight of women draped in the classic laal paar saree, a white weave edged with a bold red border. Rooted in Bengal’s handloom legacy, the saree was once woven in breathable cotton for the state’s sultry climate. The symbolism is as striking as the palette: white for purity, red for fertility, strength, and the divine feminine. The iconic Bangla drape represents the absolute core of the Bengali woman’s identity, history, and traditions throughout the years. Durga Pujo special: The significance of the iconic laal paar saree

The sindoor khela moment No image captures its significance better than Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashami (Dussehra, falling on October 2 this year). Married women smear vermilion on each other while wearing this very saree, transforming it into a visual emblem of victory and devotion. Kolkata-based designer Debarun Mukherjee notes that while the traditional cotton version remains iconic, today’s laal paar has taken on fresh life in richer textiles.

“Today, designers are experimenting with silks, tussars, organzas, chiffons, and blends, giving the saree a more festive, luxurious appeal. Embroideries such as zari, resham, sequins, and threadwork now adorn the borders, alongside motifs inspired by temple art, flora, and folk traditions. Even the palette has expanded, with softer off-whites, creams, and gold-infused hues,” he explains.

Trending beyond the puja Beyond pandals, the laal paar has walked ramps, graced weddings, and turned heads at soirées. Its versatility lies in styling. “It is as commanding when worn with alta and gold jewellery traditionally, as it is chic when paired with contemporary blouses and minimal accessories. That’s what keeps it timeless — its ability to adapt without losing its soul,” says designer Ritesh Jain, founder of label Adyaaye.

New ways to add freshness to the iconic drape While the saree may be traditional and its drape heritage, stylist Isha Bhansali has tips to add a contemporary twist and make it your own. From pandal hopping to posing from the ’gram, here’s how you can keep it fresh.