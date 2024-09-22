Expert makeup tips for Indian brides for the upcoming wedding season

Brides gear up for this year's approaching wedding season with a flurry of celebrations, festivities, and all-important makeup looks. This season is all about a natural glam look with a pop of colour here and there to complement the traditional attire. Whether you're a bride-to-be or attending as a guest, a flawless makeup look is essential to feel radiant and confident. Here are some expert tips to achieve a stunning look for the upcoming wedding season. Expert makeup tips for Indian brides this wedding season.(Photos: Shutterstock)

“A glowing or dewy base is a popular trend among brides which is inspired by the glass skincare regime of South Korea. Eyes remain the focus for bridal makeup and this year, brides get inspired by Bollywood and prefer minimal colour with shimmering finish. Additionally, smoky glitter eyes are another option to consider. Coming to lip shades, a trend most brides are now following is nude or red shades,” remarked Richa Agarwal, a beauty expert.

A good skincare regime before the wedding rituals helps with glowy and radiant skin. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prepping and looking after the skin pre-wedding festivities is a vital routine to consider for a natural glow around the functions. For a clear complexion, brides start pre-wedding skincare rituals much before their DDay. “Investing in skincare from routine facials, hair and body spas, and focused treatments such as advanced aesthetic facial treatments and hair texturing is the key. A beautiful bridal glow includes hydrated and luminous skin,” added Richa.

To achieve the perfect natural yet glam look, trending among brides today, opt for facial or skin care for evenly textured and hydrated skin. Also, looking at good quality primers will create a good base while choosing the right correctors and contours is an important step to achieving natural glam looks.

Choosing the right makeup look that complements the bridal outfit and jewellery may become a challenge therefore understanding the correct shades and tones is deemed necessary. “Always check the outfit’s tone; warm or cool and understand the jewellery that goes with it. Gold, silver or diamond according to selected tones and colours of the makeup,” remarked Richa.

Hair is a prominent part of the overall deck-up and finding the perfect hairstyle that complements the make-up and outfit is vital. "A sleek low bun or loose waves with delicate accessories like pearl pins, a slim metallic headband, or small fresh florals add understated sophistication to the look. Here, less is more; embrace the natural beauty with a touch of elegance," says Mansi Kukreja, a beauty creator.