Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fashion is an expression of who you want to be
In an exclusive shoot with HT City Showstoppers, Fatima Sana Shaikh talks all things fashion — from her love for colours to the charm of saris in her wardrobe
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has never succumbed to the fashion norms set by the industry and paved a path of her own. Ask her how and she says, “I realised fashion is an expression of who you want to be, and that means you don’t have to fit in the brackets and the norms created. The moment you wear something that makes you feel comfortable and good about yourself, it doesn't matter what it is.”
Explaining her understanding of fashion, the actor says, “My fashion language is comfortable and easy. I do not have a defined but a very fluid style. The only thing that I'm very particular about is the tailoring. If the tailoring is not good, that really irks me. It’s a pet peeve of mine.” But does her profession influence her style? “I am an actor, but I also have a personally of my own. So, the game is to merge both my vision and my personality and not to make me somebody else but to make me a better version or an interesting version of myself.”
Fatima also has an undying love for colours in her wardrobe. “I have understood that there are certain colours that compliment your skin tone and it's so interesting that a particular palette would make you feel like as if your skin is glowing. The science of colour and the mood is so interesting. I always have a little colour here and there.”
Living in the modern world, the actor who will next be seen in Aap Jaisa Koi, is a fan of the sarees. “I love wearing sarees. I am the most comfortable when I'm in a saree. There was a phase in between where I used to wear sarees casually too like while going to movies. Women is sarees look so stunning. The best thing is that it covers all the uncomfortable areas, yet it shows the curves and is still sexy,” she ends.