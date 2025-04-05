Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fashion is an expression of who you want to be

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has never succumbed to the fashion norms set by the industry and paved a path of her own. Ask her how and she says, “I realised fashion is an expression of who you want to be, and that means you don’t have to fit in the brackets and the norms created. The moment you wear something that makes you feel comfortable and good about yourself, it doesn't matter what it is.” Outfit: Rashmi Kumari | Fatima looks ethereal in an ivory ensemble by Rashmi Kumari, featuring a delicately embellished bodice. Statement jewellery by Rubans completes the look with a polished, feminine flourish.(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Outfit: W for Woman | In a flowing chiffon ensemble by W for Woman, Fatima stands out in bright paisley prints, delicate sequins, intricate beadwork and a soft, feminine drape.(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

Explaining her understanding of fashion, the actor says, “My fashion language is comfortable and easy. I do not have a defined but a very fluid style. The only thing that I'm very particular about is the tailoring. If the tailoring is not good, that really irks me. It’s a pet peeve of mine.” But does her profession influence her style? “I am an actor, but I also have a personally of my own. So, the game is to merge both my vision and my personality and not to make me somebody else but to make me a better version or an interesting version of myself.”

Outfit: GG by Asha Gautam | Channelling regal elegance, the actor stuns in a golden Banarasi brocade jacket set by GG by Asha Gautam — an ode to opulent craft.(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Fatima also has an undying love for colours in her wardrobe. “I have understood that there are certain colours that compliment your skin tone and it's so interesting that a particular palette would make you feel like as if your skin is glowing. The science of colour and the mood is so interesting. I always have a little colour here and there.”

Outfit: Reynu Taandon | Fatima embraces high drama in a black georgette sari by Reynu Taandon. With intricate zardozi embroidery and shimmering sequins, the look is pure after-dark glamour.(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Outfit: WeaverStory, Bag: 3.10 by Guggi | Turning heads in a rich Banarasi Patola lehenga by WeaverStory, the actor adds whimsy with a playful peacock crochet bag from 3.10 by Guggi. Pastel-toned earrings by ASV Polkis subtly balance the boldness with grace.(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

Living in the modern world, the actor who will next be seen in Aap Jaisa Koi, is a fan of the sarees. “I love wearing sarees. I am the most comfortable when I'm in a saree. There was a phase in between where I used to wear sarees casually too like while going to movies. Women is sarees look so stunning. The best thing is that it covers all the uncomfortable areas, yet it shows the curves and is still sexy,” she ends.

Outfit: WeaverStory, Jewellery: ASV Polkis | Draped in a magenta sari with a gilded border by WeaverStory, Fatima gives heritage dressing a contemporary twist. A structured corset by Roseroom adds edge to the classic silhouette. Her polki and diamond earrings by ASV Polkis lend a timeless elegance — seamlessly tying the ensemble together with quiet sophistication.(Photo: Sarang Gupta)

