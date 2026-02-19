Edit Profile
    Fit check: All the outfits Thai Princess Sirivannavari wore on her India trip

    Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari, often called the country’s “Fashion Princess”,  wrapped up a visit to India, and her wardrobe was truly breathtaking

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 11:11 PM IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
    Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari, popularly known as the country’s fashion princess, recently concluded her India visit, and her wardrobe was nothing short of spectacular. Take a look:

    The modern Thai tribute

    The Princess, who is also a fashion designer, wore a peach-coloured, one-shoulder gown. The outfit featured delicate silver embroidery and was draped to look like a sabai, a traditional Thai garment.

    Minimalist ivory

    She embraced "less is more" in a simple yet stunning ivory silk gown. The one-shoulder design highlighted her natural elegance without the need for heavy detail.

    The vibrant fusion

    For a bold look, she chose a bright lime-green Banarasi silk saree with gold patterns. She gave the traditional look a modern twist by pairing it with a structured, white Nehru-collar jacket.

    Midnight organza

    The Princess also wore a dark, sheer organza saree decorated with gold flowers. She completed this regal look with a matching floral headpiece and a traditional maang tikka.

    • Sanchita Kalra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanchita Kalra

      Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

