Fit check: All the outfits Thai Princess Sirivannavari wore on her India trip

The Princess, who is also a fashion designer, wore a peach-coloured, one-shoulder gown. The outfit featured delicate silver embroidery and was draped to look like a sabai, a traditional Thai garment.

Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari, popularly known as the country’s fashion princess, recently concluded her India visit, and her wardrobe was nothing short of spectacular. Take a look:

Minimalist ivory

She embraced "less is more" in a simple yet stunning ivory silk gown. The one-shoulder design highlighted her natural elegance without the need for heavy detail.

The vibrant fusion

For a bold look, she chose a bright lime-green Banarasi silk saree with gold patterns. She gave the traditional look a modern twist by pairing it with a structured, white Nehru-collar jacket.

Midnight organza

The Princess also wore a dark, sheer organza saree decorated with gold flowers. She completed this regal look with a matching floral headpiece and a traditional maang tikka.