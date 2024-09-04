 Flower claw clips: Beat the gloom with these vibrant hair accessories - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Flower claw clips: Beat the gloom with these vibrant hair accessories

ByShweta Sunny
Sep 04, 2024 06:24 PM IST

With its nostalgic and carefree vibe, flower claw clips are the perfect last minute addition to your accessories to beat the monsoon gloom!

While summer might not be in the air, but the best way to beat the gloomy weather is by opting for vibrant accessories in your look. Made in the sculptural likeness of flora and fauna, these flower claw clip styles have dominated the fashion landscape recently.

Flower claw clips are loved by Gen Z(Photos: Instagram)
Flower claw clips are loved by Gen Z(Photos: Instagram)

Swedish model Elsa Hosk wears a white flower claw clip with her co-ord set(Photo: Instagram)
Swedish model Elsa Hosk wears a white flower claw clip with her co-ord set(Photo: Instagram)

With many Scandinavian influencers and fashion content creators opting for it, it has led to a sudden surge in popularity online. After Swedish content creator Matilda Djerf's swept-back hairstyle secured with the flower claw clip cemented the trend on social media, many others like Swedish model Elsa Hosk, Danish content creator Amanda Marie, Danish models Josephine Skriver, Barbara Kristoffersen have jumped on the bandwagon.

Flower clips are perfect with backless or low backline tops(Photos: Instagram)
Flower clips are perfect with backless or low backline tops(Photos: Instagram)
Colour coordinate your flower claw clips with your outfits(Photos: Instagram)
Colour coordinate your flower claw clips with your outfits(Photos: Instagram)

With the accessory’s air of sophistication and its ability to add personality while being functional (keeping your hair out of your face), it has managed to hit the right spot with fashionistas.

From multiple flower claw clips to ones paired with curtain bangs, they make for a versatile accessory(Photos: Instagram)
From multiple flower claw clips to ones paired with curtain bangs, they make for a versatile accessory(Photos: Instagram)
Flower claw clips as bag charms (Photos: Instagram)
Flower claw clips as bag charms (Photos: Instagram)

It can be opted for on beach holidays for a pop of colour and as a bag charm too, to make a whimsical fashion statement. The playful and nostalgic hair accessory evokes a sense of carefree summer days as they’re the perfect blend of fun and fashion.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On