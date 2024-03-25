Freshly divorced Emily Ratajkowski starts a new trend: Divorce rings

It’s true that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. So the idea that a woman has to give up her diamonds if she goes through a divorce is like adding salt to an already open wound. Recently, model Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram and showed off two gorgeous heavyweights from the comfort of her bed. The 32-year-old decided to buck the stereotype of returning an engagement ring after the end of a marriage when she recast her two-stone diamond ring from ex-husband, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, 36. Emily Ratajkowski shows off her divorce rings(Instagram)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her divorce rings(Instagram)

Shortly after the post went viral on the internet, jewellery designer Alison Chemla, creative director of jewellery brand Alison Lou, came forward and took credit for these new rings. She wrote in the caption: “We made the original two stone engagement ring that set the trend…Here we go again (sic)”.

Instagram influencer and importer of precious gemstones Julia Hackman Chafé, who is known to break down the jewellery looks of several celebrities shared a video on this ring. “The original engagement ring features a 2-ish carat princess diamond and a 4+ carat pear-shaped diamond,” she said, adding, “[I] really enjoy that she kept the pear-shaped diamond on the tilt.”

Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September 2022 after four years of marriage, amid cheating rumours. The couple have a two-year-old son Sylvester.

A sign of evolution

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Ratajkowski said, “The rings represent my evolution. I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man.” She went on to reveal that she got the idea of repurposing her ring while reading Stephanie Danler’s essay The Unravelers in The Paris Review. “It includes the story of her grandmother’s snake ring — a ring that is made up of the different stones from her various marriages. I loved the idea of a ring unabashedly representing the many lives a woman has lived,” the supermodel added.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski's new rings(Instagram)

For the model, the process of creating the rings was a “fun project” to work on “amidst a hugely transitional period in my life.” And the design is both fun and flirtatious. The We Are Your Friends (2015) and Gone Girl (2014) actor wanted a pinky ring as she was inspired by singer-actor Rihanna’s famous pinky-toe ring by XIV Karats. This ring is estimated to be worth one million dollars. They also decided to change the look of the princess-cut diamond and transform it into a regular ring by adding two trapezoid stones around the first diamond, which made it look a lot bigger.

“The ring became symbolic to me—some kind of token or evidence of my life becoming my own again,” she said, adding, “Somehow, these rings feel like a reminder that I can make myself happy in ways I never imagined.”

Emily Ratajkowski debuted 2 divorce rings from her engagement ring from Sebastian Bear-McClard (Instagram)

Internet reacts

When the model posted about it online, the internet was left in a tizzy. Several users responded to the post praising this move. One user wrote, “Boss of all boss woman”, while another commented, “I don’t”. Another user wrote, “Absolutely get it girl”.

Some of the model’s friends, including singer Camila Cabello, and models Irina Shayk and Elsa Hosk also replied to her post with fire and heart emojis.