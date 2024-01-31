From Alia Bhatt to Mira Rajput Kapoor, ivory is the new celeb favourite for the wedding season
The ivory streak has returned for good and the recent crop of celebrity festive looks hint that ivory’s sophisticated and eternal reign is here to stay
Deepika Padukone
Actor Deepika Padukone often leaves our jaws dropped with her sartorial picks. Wearing an ivory embroidered saree with heavy resham, zardosi and sequin work, Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous. She further accessorises her royal look with an emerald statement necklace and drop earrings.
Alia Bhatt
Of late, actor Alia Bhatt has been serving the fashion police with glamorous ethnic looks. She looked serene, yet captivating in this gorgeous ivory organza silk saree featuring intricate coin embroidery. She opted for a retro charm mood with her elaborate polki studs, small black bindi, and her soft curls adorned with red roses.
Tara Sutaria
A sight for sore eyes, actor Tara Sutaria makes a solid case for the return of ivory hue in this gorgeous ivory white lehenga. With a new lehenga palette colour, Sutaria’s look is a classic choice with its backless full-sleeve blouse, full sequin lehenga, and a see-through netted dupatta. Recreate this look at your next ethnic function with silver jhumkas and a matching potli bag.
Shraddha Kapoor
Looking graceful and ethereal in this pristine ivory lehenga, actor Shraddha Kapoor oozes oomph with that plunging neckline. Featuring delicate patchwork on the silken fabric, this look is versatile, yet glamorous. She kept her look clean with a high ponytail, statement chandbaali earrings, and minimal makeup.
Mouni Roy
Putting her sartorial foot forward, actor Mouni Roy rocks a short ivory Anarkali with a black dupatta. Donning a round neck, full-sleeved kurti with an ivory base, the actor gave some style lessons in easy ethnic dressing.
Mira Rajput Kapoor
Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor has garnered the Instagram limelight with her chic outfit choices for her sister-in-law’s wedding. Kapoor looked utterly beautiful in an ivory lehenga saree and was dressed perfectly for the wedding. She wore her hair down and added a pair of dramatic earrings to accentuate the look.