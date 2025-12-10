From Deepika to Bhumi, here is how statement earrings are taking the centerstage this season

Sculpted edge From Deepika to Bhumi, statement earrings are the only thing you need this season

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wears Apala’s Gaja Majesty earrings, a silver-and-gold pair that blends Victorian detailing with tribal-inspired forms. Ruby accents and dark Victorian stones add contrast and depth without overwhelming the look. Her slick braided hair keeps the focus firmly on the jewellery, while sharp eyeliner gives the styling a modern edge. Emerald elegance

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon brings elegance to the trend with a striking pair of earrings by Abhilasha Pret Jewelry. The antique gold tones with emerald accents echo the rich green of her outfit without feeling overly coordinated. Soft waves, minimal makeup and a tiny bindi keep the styling effortless and refined. Regal excess

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar embraces regal excess with her custom Shri Paramani Jewels earrings, an ornate blend of oversized ear cuffs and cascading jhumkas. The intricate goldwork, studded with kundan-style stones and touches of red enamel, creates a layered silhouette that beautifully frames her face. Paired with soft makeup and centre-parted waves, the look feels richly opulent without overwhelming her features. Refined drama

Sonam A Kapoor