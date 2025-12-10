Edit Profile
    From Deepika to Bhumi, here is how statement earrings are taking the centerstage this season

    The new fashion memo is clear: the bigger, heavier and more expressive the earrings, the more camp the look feels

    Published on: Dec 10, 2025 6:33 PM IST
    By Jatan Kalra
    Sculpted edge

    From Deepika to Bhumi, statement earrings are the only thing you need this season
    From Deepika to Bhumi, statement earrings are the only thing you need this season
    Deepika Padukone
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone wears Apala’s Gaja Majesty earrings, a silver-and-gold pair that blends Victorian detailing with tribal-inspired forms. Ruby accents and dark Victorian stones add contrast and depth without overwhelming the look. Her slick braided hair keeps the focus firmly on the jewellery, while sharp eyeliner gives the styling a modern edge.

    Emerald elegance

    Kriti Sanon
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon brings elegance to the trend with a striking pair of earrings by Abhilasha Pret Jewelry. The antique gold tones with emerald accents echo the rich green of her outfit without feeling overly coordinated. Soft waves, minimal makeup and a tiny bindi keep the styling effortless and refined.

    Regal excess

    Bhumi Satish Pednekkar
    Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

    Bhumi Satish Pednekkar embraces regal excess with her custom Shri Paramani Jewels earrings, an ornate blend of oversized ear cuffs and cascading jhumkas. The intricate goldwork, studded with kundan-style stones and touches of red enamel, creates a layered silhouette that beautifully frames her face. Paired with soft makeup and centre-parted waves, the look feels richly opulent without overwhelming her features.

    Refined drama

    Sonam A Kapoor
    Sonam A Kapoor

    Sonam A Kapoor pairs her heavily embroidered ensemble with statement chandbali-style earrings from Amrapali, featuring stones and intricate metalwork. The earrings stand out even against the busy prints and layered fabrics. Soft, side-parted waves keep her styling relaxed, allowing the jewellery to frame her face without feeling overly formal.

    Retro statement

    Ananya Panday leans into vintage maximalism with striking oxidised silver statement earrings from Shri Paramani Jewels. The oversized pair, detailed with engraved floral motifs and ruby accents, becomes the visual anchor of her vibrant look. She balances their drama with a sleek centre-parted bun and minimal makeup, letting the jewellery take centre stage.

    recommendedIcon
