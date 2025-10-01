From Demi Lovato to Sonam A Kapoor: Blazer gets a modern twist

If you’ve been scrolling through fashion feeds lately, you’ve probably noticed actors Demi Lovato in a sculptural blazer, Sonam A Kapoor in an off-shoulder blazer, or Margot Robbie experimenting with asymmetrical cuts. Naomi Watts, Sonam A Kapoor and Margot Robbie

The deconstructed blazer is indeed everywhere, and it’s quickly becoming the go-to piece for those looking to combine style with confidence.

So what makes a blazer deconstructed? At its core, it’s a classic blazer reimagined, as designers play with cut-outs, drapes, asymmetry, lace panels, or cape-like sleeves. The result is a jacket that maintains tailored polish while feeling lighter, more flexible, and full of personality.

Ujjwala Singh, Design Manager at Rareism, explains that this style reflects how modern women perceive power. “Traditional blazers were all about sharp lines and rigid authority, but today’s woman doesn’t need an armour to feel powerful. A softer, freer silhouette reflects individuality and comfort,” she says.

Understanding the history of the blazer adds context to this evolution. Originating in 19th-century menswear, the blazer entered women’s wardrobes prominently in the 1980s, when sharp shoulders and fitted cuts signalled professionalism. Today’s designers are rewriting the rules. Ashray Gujral, founder of Dash and Dot, says, “We believe the blazer should bring structure and yet be easy and comfortable, and add that extra edge while maintaining elegance.”