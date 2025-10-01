From Demi Lovato to Sonam A Kapoor: Blazer gets a modern twist

If you’ve been scrolling through fashion feeds lately, you’ve probably noticed actors Demi Lovato in a sculptural blazer, Sonam A Kapoor in an off-shoulder blazer, or Margot Robbie experimenting with asymmetrical cuts.
The deconstructed blazer is indeed everywhere, and it’s quickly becoming the go-to piece for those looking to combine style with confidence.
So what makes a blazer deconstructed? At its core, it’s a classic blazer reimagined, as designers play with cut-outs, drapes, asymmetry, lace panels, or cape-like sleeves. The result is a jacket that maintains tailored polish while feeling lighter, more flexible, and full of personality.
Ujjwala Singh, Design Manager at Rareism, explains that this style reflects how modern women perceive power. “Traditional blazers were all about sharp lines and rigid authority, but today’s woman doesn’t need an armour to feel powerful. A softer, freer silhouette reflects individuality and comfort,” she says.
Understanding the history of the blazer adds context to this evolution. Originating in 19th-century menswear, the blazer entered women’s wardrobes prominently in the 1980s, when sharp shoulders and fitted cuts signalled professionalism. Today’s designers are rewriting the rules. Ashray Gujral, founder of Dash and Dot, says, “We believe the blazer should bring structure and yet be easy and comfortable, and add that extra edge while maintaining elegance.”
How to style it
Designer Nikhil Thampi highlights how deconstructed tailoring adds a playful twist to a classic garment. He says, “For me, a deconstructed blazer is about controlled disruption. It takes something as classic as tailoring and gives it an edge that feels both rebellious and refined.” Nikhil suggests pairing a sharply cut blazer with trousers or skirts during the day, and then transitioning it into evening wear by layering it over a bralette or bodysuit. Belting the blazer can help define the waist, while draping it over a sari or satin skirt creates a mix of masculine and feminine. Men can also embrace the trend, pairing deconstructed blazers with simple separates and letting the blazer’s design details take centre stage.