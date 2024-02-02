From Janhvi Kapoor to Neha Dhupia: These celebs show how to carry a kaftan

Bohemian goddess Take style cues from actor Tamannaah Bhatia and don a yellow-hued silk kaftan dress for a haldi(Photo: Instagram)

Like Janhvi Kapoor, slip into an ivory gold silk kaftan set for a tropical wedding(Photo: Instagram)

Pack an ivory gold silk kaftan set for your next tropical destination wedding like actor Janhvi Kapoor. Set the mercury soaring in this sultry number with a v-neckline, voluminous sleeves and the drawstring to cinch the waist. For some extra oomph factor, leave your hair open in a mid-parted manner and with a golden headband.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Sheer magic

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja takes the combo of style and comfort a notch higher in a sheer kaftan ensemble(Photo: Instagram)

Marrying the two trends of the season — sheer and kaftan — take inspo from actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to take the combo of style and comfort a notch higher, in a sheer kaftan ensemble. Teamed with hand-applied embroidery, the flowy number with its see-through fabric is the sensual pick of the season. Opt for a black bralette and pants underneath. Finish off the look with black nails, smokey eye and glossy lips for that extra oomph.

Yellow for the soul!

Take style cues from actor Tamannaah Bhatia and don a yellow-hued silk kaftan dress for haldi(Photo: Instagram)

Take style cues from actor Tamannaah Bhatia and don a yellow-hued silk kaftan dress, which features an asymmetrical hemline and is tailor-made for your next haldi ceremony outing. With its rich golden embroidery and playful tassel work, accessorise the outfit with all things gold — rings, earrings and a matha patti. Opt for a sleek bun hairdo, bronzed cheeks and tangerine lips.

Give it a gypsy spin

Like actor Huma Qureshi, embody gypsy vibes in a lilac coloured bralette and kaftan set (Photo: Instagram)

Embody gypsy vibes in a lilac coloured bralette and kaftan set like actor Huma Qureshi. The plunging neckline, hand thread pattern and the gathered cuff sleeves makes it the perfect ensemble for a poolside bachelorette. With its loose silhouette and soft fabric, comfort will never be compromised. Style it with a pair of dangling earrings and embellished heels. For glam, opt for dewy makeup and subtle pink lips.

Play it up with prints

Take inspo from actor Neha Dhupia and stack up your wardrobe with mood-lifting printed kaftans that will instantly turn heads(Photo: Instagram)

Stack up your wardrobe with mood-lifting printed kaftans that will instantly turn heads. Like actor Neha Dhupia, play up the foliage print look with a choker, sunnies and juttis. You could also experiment with ikat prints, block prints, animal prints, geometric and tribal prints among others. Pair it with sneakers or pop-coloured heels to make a style statement.

Cape it off

Slip into a cape styled kaftan dress like actor Ileana D’Cruz with a hand-embroidered belt(Photo: Instagram)

For a chic style, slip into a cape styled kaftan dress like actor Ileana D’Cruz with a hand-embroidered belt. Oozing sensuality, the plunging v-neckline and the thigh-high slit add more drama to the look. The floor-sweeping sleeves will not go unnoticed and is perfect for someone who likes to make a statement. Opt for layered necklaces, bracelets and pumps in gold to accessorise the look.

Twice the style with dual tones

Opt for a more fitted number like actor Shefali Shah for a brunch party(Photo: Instagram)

For a fun, comfy and flirty style, opt for a more fitted number like actor Shefali Shah. Featuring an angrakha neckline, the dual-toned, burgundy kaftan gives a wrap-around style dress vibe and is easy to move around with its elasticised waist. Pair the light outfit with a diamond choker, silver wrist stack and finger rings. You can style up your hair in a fish braid.