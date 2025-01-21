From Khushi Kapoor to Vedang Raina: Gen Z celebs style file

Gen Z celebrities have recently set trends with their effortlessly chic style. Whether promoting their work or casual day outs, celebs have taken personal style up a notch. Take inspo from them for your next outing days! Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina(Yogen Shah)

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani(Yogen Shah)

Making her movie debut this week with Azaad, Rasha Thadani wowed in a coordinated set featuring a strapless denim top paired with cargo-style denim jeans. This outfit is ideal for a laid-back outing.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday(Yogen Shah)

Wrapping up filming for Shankara, Ananya Panday channelled Y2K vibes in a casual look. She paired a black graphic crop top with ankle-length cargo pants to add a nostalgic twist. She also rocked some flip-flops to add to her look.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina(Yogen Shah)

Last seen in the movie, Jigra, Vedang Rained nailed the relaxed vibe. He opted for a black collared ribbed shirt with a pair of casual denims. The sunglasses and a pair of headphones completed his look.



Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor(Yogen Shah)

Khushi Kapoor went for this elegant dark blue strapless jumpsuit with aquatic motifs all over. She also added a matching choker-style neckpiece to elevate her look.