From Khushi Kapoor to Vedang Raina: Gen Z celebs style file
Gen Z celebrities have recently set trends with their effortlessly chic style. Whether promoting their work or casual day outs, celebs have taken personal style up a notch. Take inspo from them for your next outing days!
Rasha Thadani
Making her movie debut this week with Azaad, Rasha Thadani wowed in a coordinated set featuring a strapless denim top paired with cargo-style denim jeans. This outfit is ideal for a laid-back outing.
Ananya Panday
Wrapping up filming for Shankara, Ananya Panday channelled Y2K vibes in a casual look. She paired a black graphic crop top with ankle-length cargo pants to add a nostalgic twist. She also rocked some flip-flops to add to her look.
Vedang Raina
Last seen in the movie, Jigra, Vedang Rained nailed the relaxed vibe. He opted for a black collared ribbed shirt with a pair of casual denims. The sunglasses and a pair of headphones completed his look.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor went for this elegant dark blue strapless jumpsuit with aquatic motifs all over. She also added a matching choker-style neckpiece to elevate her look.