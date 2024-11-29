From Marvel to Anime: Black Friday merch deals you can’t miss

The most anticipated shopping event of the year has arrived and it’s bigger and better than ever. Black Friday is your golden opportunity to grab incredible deals on everything from fashion and accessories to fan-favourite merch that’s been on your wish list all year. This year’s Black Friday sales are tailored just for you.

Whether you’re a die-hard K-pop stan, a Swiftie waiting for a wardrobe refresh, a Marvel enthusiast ready to gear up, or an anime lover looking to expand your collection, this year’s Black Friday sales are tailored just for you.

Here are some of the hottest deals you don’t want to miss:

K-Pop Lovers, rejoice!

@kpopindiamerch is offering a K-pop merch box at a price of ₹999 with free shipping. It’s a mystery box full of fan-favourite goodies—perfect for treating yourself or gifting to a fellow fan.

Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay collections

For music lovers, Fmagnet has you covered with exclusive merch. The DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Reflective Oversize T-Shirt is available for just ₹1,199, alongside Coldplay-inspired apparel to elevate your style.

Swifties assemble!

Delta Charm is turning heads with a 20% discount on the Taylor Swift jewellery collection. Grab your favourite pieces now!

Marvel must-haves

For the young superheroes at home, the Adidas Marvel Avengers Backpack is a steal this Black Friday. Originally priced at ₹3,299, it’s now available for just ₹2,309.

Anime lovers’ paradise

Buy 2, get 1 free on anime-related clothing at Xenpachi India. Add your favourite characters to your wardrobe now!