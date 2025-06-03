From short nails to labubus: Why your wardrobe suddenly looks recession-ready

You can often tell where the world is headed by simply looking at someone’s nails. Or their outfit. Or even a tiny toy perched on their bedside table. This is not fashion being superficial. It is fashion doing what it always has, reflecting the economy, one manicure or collectable at a time. Kendall Jenner embracing short nails and office siren.

Bryce Gruber, a seasoned consumer trends expert from New York, recently went viral on social media for pointing out one subtle but telling sign: nails are getting shorter and simpler. Now everyone is talking about it. This shift is not just about aesthetics. It is a quiet signal of caution as beauty routines adjust to tighter budgets and practical needs. And celebs like Kendall Jenner, Kate Middleton and Selena Gomez are totally embracing it.

Even Google confirms the mood. Searches for “press on nails” have risen by 10 per cent since February, and interest in “blonde to brunette hair” is up 17 per cent over the same period.⁠

When times get tough, fashion gets clever

Fashion and money have always had a love-hate story. For instance, during the late eighteenth century, the French Revolution saw a shift from extravagance to practicality. Powdered wigs disappeared. Breeches turned into trousers.

And in the 1930s, when the Great Depression hit, it was Coco Chanel’s little black dress that offered dignity in simplicity. It was elegant but accessible. Not loud but quietly powerful.

Jump ahead to the punk era of the 1980s and the message changed again. Fashion did not whisper. It screamed. Torn fishnets, safety pins and distressed denim spoke of rebellion. Designers like Vivienne Westwood gave shape to frustration.

After the 2008 crash, the mood turned inward. Minimalism took hold. Flashy logos lost their shine. People wanted wardrobe pieces that could work across occasions and seasons. The focus was on value, function and subtlety.

Today, although we are not technically in a global recession, the vibe feels uncertain. Inflation is rising. Jobs are less secure. Costs are biting into daily life. The response in fashion is a quiet return to things that are useful, joyful or both.

So what are the trends telling us?

Let’s start with nails. Long, fancy acrylic nails are not as popular anymore. Instead, short, clean nails in soft, natural colours are in style. Light pinks, milky whites, and simple oval shapes are everywhere. This change is not just about looks. Short nails are cheaper to take care of, fit better with busy lives, and need fewer trips to the salon. This style matches the “clean girl” look that’s still popular. That means light makeup, natural brows, glowing skin, and small, simple accessories. It’s about doing better with what you already have.

Also in clothes, the “office siren” look is trending. It’s all about powerful, stylish outfits that make you feel confident at work. Think sharp blazers, tailored trousers, pencil skirts, and sleek peplum tops that fit well and move easily. With a belt, these pieces look polished and ready for the office.

But clothes are also becoming more versatile. Many office pieces now work just as well for going out. Shoppers want outfits that carry them from morning meetings to evening plans without needing to change.

The peplum top, for example, has come back with a fresh style. It’s simpler and less frilly, designed to flatter the waist. Add a belt for a sharp office look, or remove it to get ready for a night out.

Even a new hair colour trend called “recession blonde” is growing. It’s a softer blonde that blends natural roots with fading highlights. Unlike the polished “old money blonde,” it’s easy to care for and cheaper to keep up. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Sarah Jessica Parker love this look because it feels natural, simple, and stylish.

And then comes Labubu

Now let us talk about Labubu. Small, furry, odd-looking and instantly loveable, Labubu is a collectable figure from the Pop Mart Blind Box universe. It has found unexpected fame among teenagers, collectors and even pop stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rihanna.

Labubu is more than a trend. It is a case study in the lipstick effect. This is a theory in behavioural economics that says when people cut back on big expenses, they still reach for small luxuries. These little indulgences bring comfort and joy during uncertain times.

A Labubu may not solve financial stress, but it can offer a moment of delight. It is a relatively affordable treat that feels special. The toy does not pretend to be useful. Its job is to be loved. In tough economic cycles, that is a job with real value.

The appeal also lies in nostalgia. Labubu feels a little like childhood, a little like fantasy and entirely unlike spreadsheets or expense tracking. It is a reminder that not all joy has to be expensive or productive.