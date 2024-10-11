Get festive ready with these pink-tastic picks for Ashtami

As Navratri winds down, embrace pink to celebrate Ashtami dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. Here are a few designer saree picks that perfectly blend tradition and style, making them ideal for this auspicious day

Timeless elegance

While the sheer trend has gained popularity in recent years, sheer fabrics have been used in traditional Indian fashion for centuries. And for those seek a similar timeless piece, Torani's rose pink saree is a perfect choice. The sheer fabric, adorned with intricate lacework and floral embroidery, offers a sophisticated look. The full-sleeved blouse with matching lace accents complements the saree's design. The ensemble’s flowing silhouette and muted color palette make it a versatile option for festive occasions.

Vintage vibe

If you prefer a lightweight and festive option, this Banarasi tissue saree from Manish Malhotra is ideal. The delicate floral cutwork border adds a touch of detail. Paired with a waistcoat-style blouse inspired by old-world silhouettes, the rich texture of the Banarasi tissue gives the outfit a festive vibe, perfect for celebratory events. The muted gold accents along the border bring out the saree’s luxurious fabric, keeping the overall look polished.

A modern twist

If you want to keep it mordern yet traditional, this cerise georgette saree from Shanti Banaras combines traditional draping with modern elements. The silver detailing and structured blouse with a cutout create a fresh and contemporary look. This saree is perfect for those seeking a balance of classic and current styles.

Versatile Charm

Handwoven Banarasi sarees are prized for their quality and craftsmanship. For an elegant and flowy drape, this handwoven royal fuchsia pink georgette saree from Ekaya Banaras is a great option. The saree features traditional Banarasi cutwork and a detailed border. It can be paired with various blouse styles, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Delicate grace

Pastel colors have been a popular choice for sarees in recent years, offering a softer and more feminine alternative to bold hues. If you're looking for a similar thing for Durga Puja, this pastel pink net saree from Kalki Fashion is ideal. The intricate floral embroidery along the border adds a festive touch, while the delicate blouse complements the saree's soft color and detailing, creating an elegant and easy-to-wear ensemble.