Get on top, with the cowgirl bob

As the temperatures soar, the cowgirl cut gets a stylish update ergo, the cowgirl bob, a shorter, more summer-friendly style that's both practical and trendy for the warmer months. This term refers to a chin-length blunt bob haircut with wispy bangs, similar to the style worn by cowboys

From Sydney Sweeney at Met Gala 2024 and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber at Coachella, the cowgirl bob has been an ubiquitous choice. With its effortless cool and Western charm, it's also set to become the hottest hair trend this season. "It's a glamorous, easy-to-wear twist on the French bob," explains Mumbai hairdresser Michelle Ribeiro, adding, “Picture longer length with cool, textured bangs and a blunt, full bottom.It's versatile, suitable for both Indian and Western styles, ideal for the summer.”

The style taps into the concurrent revival of country music and cowgirl fashion. "It will look incredible with a little windswept texture," notes Bengaluru-based hairstylist, Emmanuel Lizai.

To achieve the look, keep it slightly shorter than expected, says Ribeiro."It usually falls about three inches below the ears. The messy allure comes from the textured, piecey bangs," she adds. Lizai advises that one must request a cut slightly longer than a classic bob, with textured bangs framing the face.

"A blunt cut at the ends adds volume, while light texturising creates a relaxed vibe. Discuss your preferred styling — whether wavy or straight — with your hairdresser, and have them demonstrate how to achieve it," says Lizai.

Of course, the great advantage with the cowgirl bob is that it complements most face shapes, depending on the length, and hair types. "It is sophisticated and chic, with a hint of edge," says Lizai, adding “Longer layers suit round faces, while softer, wispy bangs enhance square faces. Oval faces can pull off most variations.”

GET IT RIGHT

* Embrace natural texture: Skip the straightener and let your natural waves or curls shine through. Texturizing cream or mousse scrunched into damp hair can enhance them. Try air-drying with a super-absorbent towel.

* Play with the bangs: Use a round brush and hairdryer to style the bangs, twisting the ends for movement. A bouncy blow dry can add volume for a romantic date night, while flicked ends create a preppy look.

* Slick back for polish: Apply styling cream and blow-dry the bangs straight. Use a flat iron for a smooth finish, or leave some texture for a modern look.

* Accessorize for fun: Headbands, bandanas or braids can add a Western touch. Experiment to match your outfit and personality

