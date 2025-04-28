Gigi Hadid celebrates turning 30 in coordinated leather fits with beau Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid picked New York City's L’Avenue at Saks as the backdrop to officially ring in her 30th birthday over the weekend, though she actually turned the year, earlier in the week on April 23. Seeing as it was a supermodel's big 3-0 bash, the star-studded guest list, made up of the likes of sister and fellow-supermodel Bella Hadid, mother Yolanda Hadid and actor Anne Hathaway to name a few, too, were dressed to impress the sartorial Gods. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper match leather fits for her 30th birthday party

Gigi, who is mind you, very very big on birthdays, channeled a slick but sophisticated rocker chic from the Hamptons vibe. The drip was undeniable. The cream jersey Schiaparelli paired with black leather pants and pointed sling back pumps was accessorised with a latte-hued Jimmy Choo Diamond Frame Clutch, Schiaparelli Keyhole earrings, layered gold and diamond necklaces including one from Jacquie Aiche and stacked gold rings on you-know-which finger (!). The bloody red pout matching the burgundy nails were the final details.

This aesthetic is actually quite the deviation from a few of her previous birthdays — from gilded gold in her Versace mini when she turned 23, Texas-core denim and boots the following year, to the all-white Dion Lee lace ensemble for her 27th — there's definitely a trend of moving from kitschy to classy for Gigi, though each look has been a serve in its own right.

Coming to Bradley, the fact that the 50-year old is dating a supermodel is evident enough in his glacially evolving, but evolving nonetheless sense of personal style. A leather Super Bowl sports jacket (matching the birthday girl's pants) paired with a navy corduroy shirt and tone-on-tone bottoms, topped off with chunky boots and his now-signature moustache made up Bradley's fit for the evening.

Speaking about the very low-key but more-so chic couple, Bradley and Gigi met at the birthday party of a mutual friend's child and kicked off their romance around October 2023. While Gigi is mother to 4-year-old Khai (whom she shares with former partner, singer Zayn Malik), Bradley is father to 7-year-old daughter to Lea (whom he shares with model Irina Shayk).

What do you think of Gigi and Bradley as a couple?